Comment

The real villain of Netflix’s ‘perfect’ horror film? Social media…

The hit thriller ‘Accused’ – which boasts a ‘100 per cent’ Rotten Tomatoes score – highlights the very real dangers inherent in Twitter pile-ons

Saturday 14 October 2023 12:34
<p>Doxxing can lead to harassment online and in real life</p>

Doxxing can lead to harassment online and in real life

(PA Wire)

When I saw #CancelNetflix trending last week, I wondered if people were upset by Accused.

Nominally a thriller, Accused would sit quite well in the horror genre, and is far more viscerally frightening than 90 per cent of what Netflix normally pumps out.

The owner of the fabled 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, it focuses on a young man who finds himself the victim of a vicious social media pile-on when he is wrongfully identified and outed on social media as the perpetrator of a Tube bombing. He is then doxxed, which means having your private or identifying information published online as an attempt at revenge.

