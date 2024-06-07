The only blood Penny Mordaunt managed to draw in this debate was Rishi Sunak’s
The leader of the Commons flailed her sword about wildly, and in doing so accidentally beheaded her boss, writes Joe Murphy
Savour for a moment the dilemma confronting Penny Mordaunt. She’s got a prime TV slot to promote the Conservatives on the very day that her boss, Rishi Sunak, is deep in the mire for dodging D-Day. Will she whip out that famous jewelled coronation sword to fend off his attackers?
But, hang on a moment: our Penny is also keen to promote her deep ambition to be the next Tory leader. She’s popular with the military, daughter of a paratrooper, named after a warship and now MP for a naval city. Where’s the advantage to her in defending Sunak?
So when the first question in the seven-way BBC election debate came from Francis, the son of a Normandy veteran, there was a genuine tension in the air.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments