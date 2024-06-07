The only blood Penny Mordaunt managed to draw in this debate was Rishi Sunak’s

Savour for a moment the dilemma confronting Penny Mordaunt. She’s got a prime TV slot to promote the Conservatives on the very day that her boss, Rishi Sunak, is deep in the mire for dodging D-Day. Will she whip out that famous jewelled coronation sword to fend off his attackers?

But, hang on a moment: our Penny is also keen to promote her deep ambition to be the next Tory leader. She’s popular with the military, daughter of a paratrooper, named after a warship and now MP for a naval city. Where’s the advantage to her in defending Sunak?

So when the first question in the seven-way BBC election debate came from Francis, the son of a Normandy veteran, there was a genuine tension in the air.