After 25 years, is Diana’s influence finally fading?

Like most people over about the age of 40, I can remember where I was when I heard that Diana, Princess of Wales, had died. A mental image of what you were doing is the standard sort of test for a Category A death (though the only other ones I can remember are Elvis Presley and John Lennon).

A friend who, like me, worked at the BBC at the time rang me at about five in the morning and told me to turn the television on. In those days, I used to drive to work past Kensington Gardens, and it was impressive yet mystifying to see, day by day, the growing mountain of flowers, soft toys, handwritten messages, candles and tears outside the palace in which she had lived. The scent was quite overpowering.

Try as I might, I couldn’t bring myself to mourn for a stranger, but it seemed a minority view. Everyone else seemed to be weeping inconsolably, as if their mum had died.