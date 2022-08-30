First medic at the scene of Princess Diana’s fatal crash ‘didn’t recognise’ her

The first doctor at the scene of Princess Diana’s fatal car crash has said he “didn’t recognise” her as he tried to treat her.

French medic Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997, and the realisation that he was one of the last people to see the Princess of Wales alive.

“I didn’t realise that the young lady was Princess Diana, one of the most famous women in the world,” Mr Mailliez said.

