It’s no overstatement to say that I wouldn’t be where I am today had I not worked alongside my studies. As a student starting a business, being able to be hands-on at work was transformative. It gave me real-world skills that no lecture hall could provide.

This is why I am passionate about technical education, particularly T-levels, the two-year vocational qualifications for 16 to 19-year-olds in England that are equivalent to three A-levels. And it’s why I believe every employer has a responsibility to step up and do their bit for the next generation, by opening their doors to more young people.

The skills gap is real, and it’s widening. But while employers across the country are consistently reporting how difficult it is to find decent candidates, young people, in turn, struggle to gain the practical experience that makes them employable. This is where technical qualifications fit in. They are revolutionising how we bridge the gap between education and employment.

Designed in partnership with employers, they provide both in-depth industry knowledge and practical skills. Unlike traditional routes that can often leave young people studying subjects they’re not passionate about, T-levels can give them a chance to pursue a meaningful career in an interesting field.

Last Thursday’s results demonstrated the success to date, with a pass rate rising above 91 per cent and students achieving strong outcomes across diverse sectors. But they aren’t just exam results; they represent young people who are work-ready and industry-focused.

‘A third of the kids who go on into a job after their T-level are being employed by the business they did their industry placement with. That’s one of the most cost-effective recruitment processes I’ve heard of’ ( Walsall College/PA )

Over the last few months, my own business, Crafter’s Companion, has been working with our local college to understand what more we can do. I am delighted that this year we will have three T-level students being mentored and supported by veteran staff members. They will be exposed to everything from product development and marketing to supply chain management and customer engagement.

To fix the skills gap, we need more employers to understand that we have a duty to lead by example. We must provide industry expertise and that invaluable hands-on experience, passing on the tricks of the trade as we were once taught. This isn’t charity, it’s an investment in our future workforce and the competitiveness of our industries. A third of the kids who go on into a job after their T-level are being employed by the business they did their industry placement with. That’s one of the most cost-effective recruitment processes I’ve heard of.

One of the most common objections I hear from businesses is that “we don’t have time to manage students”. But it is also one of the most easily solved. Effective placements don’t require constant handholding; they require clear project briefs, regular check-ins, and willing mentors and experienced team members who remember their own early career challenges. And, to be fair to the government, they’ve listened to feedback and created different models with flexibility built in to better suit employers and young people.

As the job market is reshaped and new industries emerge, employers who now engage with technical education, like offering T-level industry placements and giving their input to the curriculum, will be shaping the workforce they’ll eventually hire and making sure they’re getting the skills they need. Get in touch with your local college as a first step and get a sense of what they’re offering. The government offers information and support online for businesses, too.

The students are ready. The colleges and schools are willing. T-levels provide the framework. The question is: are employers ready to step up and invest in the workforce they need?

As someone who built a business thanks to the combination of education and practical experience, I can tell you that the answer determines not just individual company success, but the competitiveness of entire industries.

We have a responsibility to upskill the nation. It’s time to embrace it.

Sara Davies is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and the founder of Crafter’s Companion