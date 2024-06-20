Snippy Rishi was no match for a furious Question Time audience

No tittering at the back, but Rishi Sunak is angry. Not just cross, but “incredibly angry”. He has finally discovered why half his team kept nipping out of meetings clutching their phones every time he changed his mind about the election date – which happened an awful lot.

Turns out they were putting bets on at William Hill, which is probably an exceedingly expensive hobby under a leader as prone to U-turns as Sunak.

“Like you,” Rishi assured the BBC’s Question Time Special audience, “I’m incredibly angry. Incredibly angry! To learn of these allegations.”