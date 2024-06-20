Jump to content
Lucy Leeson | Thursday 20 June 2024 21:44 BST

BBC election debate: Starmer applauded as he hits out at Sunak’s trans joke

Sir Keir Starmer was applauded as he hit out at Rishi Sunak’s trans jibe allegedly linked to murdered teenager Briana Ghey.

During a special BBC Question Time election leaders debate on Thursday evening (20 June), Sir Keir was quizzed about his views on the definition of a woman.

The Labour leader said he agreed with Sir Tony Blair’s recent comment that a woman has a vagina and a man has a penis.

Sir Keir said: “There are many people who don’t identify with the gender they are born into.”

The Labour leader then criticised Mr Sunak for a trans jibe allegedly linked to Ms Ghey during PMQs earlier this year.

