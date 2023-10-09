Labour’s Iron Lady? How ‘boring snoring’ Rachel Reeves roared into contention
The politician once dismissed as reliably dull gave a barnstorming conference speech, writes Andrew Grice – and now Reeves looks not just like our first female chancellor, but a future leader
In a commanding speech which energised a rather flat Labour conference, Rachel Reeves tried to answer the $64,000 question: how could a Starmer government do anything given what she earlier admitted would be its “dire” economic inheritance?
The politician once dismissed as “boring, snoring” came to life with a barnstorming performance that immediately sent Labour tongues wagging that she looked not only like becoming Britain’s first female chancellor but also a future leader of the party.
“Leadership bid,” one wag quipped as they left a conference hall which had cheered Reeves to the rafters every time she punctuated her address by saying Labour is ready to serve, lead and rebuild Britain.
