In a commanding speech which energised a rather flat Labour conference, Rachel Reeves tried to answer the $64,000 question: how could a Starmer government do anything given what she earlier admitted would be its “dire” economic inheritance?

The politician once dismissed as “boring, snoring” came to life with a barnstorming performance that immediately sent Labour tongues wagging that she looked not only like becoming Britain’s first female chancellor but also a future leader of the party.

“Leadership bid,” one wag quipped as they left a conference hall which had cheered Reeves to the rafters every time she punctuated her address by saying Labour is ready to serve, lead and rebuild Britain.