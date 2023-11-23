Jump to content

Rachel Reeves supports Tory tax cuts! Pull the other one…

The shadow chancellor is as unwilling to face up to fiscal reality as Jeremy Hunt – but she should beware: the reckoning is likely to happen on her watch, writes John Rentoul

Thursday 23 November 2023 17:39
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, responding to the Conservatives’ autumn statement

(PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves has a strong voice and a sharp mind. So she can get through an interview in which her argument is contradicted while still sounding plausible and confident.

Thus, when Nick Robinson of the BBC pointed out that her response to Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement tax cut made no sense, she bulldozed on to her conclusion in which she offered “real tax cuts” under a Labour government, “not the illusion we saw yesterday”.

Robinson asked her if Labour would be voting in favour of the cut in national insurance contributions announced by the chancellor in the autumn statement. “Absolutely,” said Reeves, enthusiastically, pointing out with relish that she opposed raising national insurance contributions when Rishi Sunak put them up just last year.

