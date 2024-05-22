Will the prime minister call an early election?

Rishi Sunak did not look at Prime Minister’s Questions like someone who was girding himself for the rigours of an election campaign – so why had he allowed speculation to run wild in Westminster?

The rumours that he was about to call a 4 July election started early this morning, and seemed to be prompted by an overnight briefing from No 10 that there would be a cabinet meeting this afternoon, instead of the usual time of Tuesday morning.

There was an obvious explanation for this, which was that Sunak was in Vienna on Tuesday morning for a 12-hour city break to see Karl Nehammer, the Austrian prime minister, who helpfully backed the Rwanda deportation policy.