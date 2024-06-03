Last May, we were witness to a sporting moment that, no matter how many times you watch it, never fails to bring a tear to the eye.

It came on the finish line of the Leeds marathon. In the middle of thousands of those testing themselves against the clock, was a small posse of runners who had, between them, pushed a wheelchair round the 26.2 mile course.

These were former professional rugby league players, and in the chair was their old teammate Rob Burrow, his limp, immobile body ravaged by the traumatic, wasting effects of motor neurone disease.