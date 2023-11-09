‘He’s still my captain’: Rob Burrow reflects on unique friendship with Kevin Sinfield

Former Leeds Rhino rugby star and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Rob Burrow has praised his friend and former player Kevin Sinfield, stating “he was my captain, he still is and always will be”.

Burrow’s words come as Sinfield has announced a new challenge to help those affected by MND. He will run seven ultramarathons in seven days in December.

Sinfield has already raised millions of pounds for MND charities since Burrow’s diagnosis in 2019.

He said: “I wanted to help, I think the world of him.”

Burrow added:” We went through highs and lows of rugby league and he always looked after us and he still is.”