Rob Burrow reveals heartbreaking MND pact with wife Lindsey as he makes NTA pledge

Rob Burrow revealed he and his wife Lindsey have a “no tears” pact when it comes to his battle against motor neurone disease.

Rob said he feels lucky to have such a supportive wife and family as he prepares to attend the National Television Awards on Wednesday. His documentary Living with MND has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Speaking on This Morning, through a specialised computer, Rob said he wanted to win the award for everyone battling MND.