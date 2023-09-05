Independent TV
Rob Burrow reveals heartbreaking MND pact with wife Lindsey as he makes NTA pledge
Rob Burrow revealed he and his wife Lindsey have a “no tears” pact when it comes to his battle against motor neurone disease.
Rob said he feels lucky to have such a supportive wife and family as he prepares to attend the National Television Awards on Wednesday. His documentary Living with MND has been nominated for a prestigious award.
Speaking on This Morning, through a specialised computer, Rob said he wanted to win the award for everyone battling MND.
