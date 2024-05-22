Sand silhouettes on UK beach mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Silhouettes of 80 soldiers were etched on the sand of a beach in the town of Broadstairs, Kent, on Wednesday 22 May, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Britain will mark the anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings, when 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany, on 6 June.

Pete Gower, a 72-year-old veteran, remembered his father who fought with the Sussex Regiment in Normandy, as he watched the silhouettes of “Tommies” being engraved in the sand.

“It must have been horrific for him,” Mr Gower said.

“What was going through his mind I will never know.”