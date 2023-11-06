Rob Burrow’s first heartbreaking words to his wife Lindsey after his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis have been revealed.

Apprearing on Monday’s episode of Loose Women on 6 November, Lindsey said the former Leeds Rhino player said to her “Thank goodness it’s me and not you and the children”.

Speaking about Rob’s diagnosis back in December 2019, Lindsey said: “There was such a huge array of emotions, my first thought was how I am going to break it to the children

“The first thing Rob said to me was thank goodness it’s me and not you and the children. That was Rob’s take on it, he was more bothered about myself and his family and that was his biggest worry.”