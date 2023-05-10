Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It would seem that the phrase “you’re never too old to ...” comes with an expiration date. The news that Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time, at the age of 79, has led to commentary about how “self-indulgent” and inappropriate later-life parenthood is.

Although I understand some of the concerns that may arise in situations like this, such as whether or not it’s “fair” that the child likely won’t get to spend a lifetime with its father, isn’t it about time that we gave our censoriousness a rest?

I speak not out of some great love for the actor, but as a 32 year old who’s in love with a man 33 years her senior. Our age gap relationship is often a source of confusion and sometimes distress for strangers we’ve never even met. They pass us in the street, their eyes judgemental, making assumptions. Although I’m no psychic, I suspect 90 per cent of those assumptions don’t involve love.

If we were to add children into that picture, I know those concerns would be amplified the moment they learnt my partner was the father and not the grandfather.

Why?

Yes, death is statistically closer to my partner than it is to me, which means if we did have a child they might spend more of their life without a father than with one. But is that really reason enough to brand older parents’ decisions to have children as wrong? Isn’t life really about quality, not quantity?

Death doesn’t play by the rules. Just because I’m younger and therefore statistically more likely to live longer than my partner, Michael, doesn’t mean I actually will. In fact, at 65, he’s healthier than I am. I remember being in secondary school when a boy in our class didn’t come in for a week because his father unexpectedly died – we were only 11.

What’s more, I know Michael would be a great father. He already is – to his two children from his relationship with their mother, whch lasted for more than 30 years.

He’s also a fantastic grandfather. When he’s with them, his obvious love for them never ceases to make me smile. Whenever a stranger’s baby coos at him and he coos back, I’m hit by a palpable longing to have a child with him.

Regardless of his age, children aren’t on the cards for us. The man I love already has two children. And I don’t feel mentally prepared enough to sometimes look after myself, let alone look after a child. Still, if the unexpected happened, or if we simply changed our minds, I wouldn’t grimace at the idea of my partner being a much older dad.

Time is short for all of us. All the time in the world with Michael would never be enough, even more so if we had a family together. Time is fickle, it’s fleeting, and it’s never in abundance despite how badly you want it to be.

Parenthood isn’t something you have to do in your 20s and early 30s – Naomi Campbell showed us that when she became a mother at 50. We’re much more in tune with our wants and needs as we get older. We understand life in a way that we only wished we’d understood when we stumbled through our 20s, fooled into believing it was the peak of adulthood.

Life isn’t, and shouldn’t, be determined by an outdated societal rule. “Don’t have sex outside of marriage”, “don’t have children when you’re over 30”, “work until you die” – those choices shouldn’t be decided by the masses, they’re for us and us alone. If you want to adhere to these socially imposed set of deadlines, so be it. But equally, those who don’t follow it shouldn’t be condemned.

I don’t know if Robert De Niro is a good father, I know little about him besides his career. What I do know, though, is that it’s none of our business about whether he chooses to have children now he’s nearing 80.

As long as that child is wanted and loved, whatever amount of time it has with its father is immaterial. And while they enjoy time spent as a family, too many of us are wasting our own precious time scrutinising others.