Who would have thought that the leader of the Labour Party would “win” Prime Minister’s Questions on the subject of immigration? Not once, but twice.

Someone should get Keir Starmer an “I Love Rwanda” coffee cup – as he’s just given Rishi another roasting.

At the end of November, Keir Starmer had his best ever outing against Rishi Sunak, accusing him of having lost control of the borders, while he was “lost in La-La Land”. Today, Starmer repeatedly mocked the prime minister for not believing in his own Rwanda “gimmick” – and accused him of having lost control of the borders.