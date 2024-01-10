Jump to content

Keir should get an ‘I Love Rwanda’ coffee cup – as he’s just given Rishi another roasting

It is a monument to the chaos that the prime minister inherited from his No 10 predecessors that a Conservative leader should be on the defensive at PMQs on the subject of immigration, writes John Rentoul

Wednesday 10 January 2024 16:20
<p>Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been ‘taken hostage by his own party’, according to Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA)</p>

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been ‘taken hostage by his own party’, according to Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA)

Who would have thought that the leader of the Labour Party would “win” Prime Minister’s Questions on the subject of immigration? Not once, but twice.

Someone should get Keir Starmer an “I Love Rwanda” coffee cup – as he’s just given Rishi another roasting.

At the end of November, Keir Starmer had his best ever outing against Rishi Sunak, accusing him of having lost control of the borders, while he was “lost in La-La Land”. Today, Starmer repeatedly mocked the prime minister for not believing in his own Rwanda “gimmick” – and accused him of having lost control of the borders.

