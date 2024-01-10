This is the moment Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is mistakenly called “Prime Minister” by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Lindsay Hoyle made the mistake in a heated Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (10 January), when Rishi Sunak confirmed new legislation to exonerate wrongly convicted Post Office branch managers,

Addressing MPs, Mr Hoyle said: “I can’t hear the questions. I don’t want any more interruptions, please, it’s a very important topic.”

He then looked over at Sir Keir and said “Mr Prime Minister”, before the Labour leader continued with his speech.