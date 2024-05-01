Face it, Rishi, you can’t bribe every asylum seeker with £3,000 and a free house
Far from the Rwanda plan being a deterrent for migrants to travel to the UK, the bizarre story of the first man to be deported makes it look more like a stunt to win a sizeable wad of cash and a place to stay while you ponder what to do next, writes Sean O’Grady
You may remember that a couple of years ago, the then home secretary Suella Braverman, sounding like a breathless teen at a Taylor Swift concert, declared that: “I would love to have a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession … [doing so by Christmas 2022] would be amazing, but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute we are currently embroiled in.”
She was right about the last bit – but you can’t help thinking that our beleaguered prime minister, facing ritual humiliation in the local elections, might also have found a bit of publicity about the Rwanda scheme quite a useful boost to his increasingly incredible claims that he “has a plan”. One that works, that is.
Yet now, despite finally sending the first long-awaited flight to Rwanda on Monday evening (and with it, its solitary migrant passenger), there is no picture of the failed asylum seeker on the front of the Telegraph – or anywhere else, for that matter. It is the first time the UK government has ever relocated a failed asylum seeker to a third country – and yet the world’s TV crews weren’t invited to the historic event. There are no TikToks of the guy being bundled on board. Where is the pomp? The ceremony?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies