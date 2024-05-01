Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Face it, Rishi, you can’t bribe every asylum seeker with £3,000 and a free house

Far from the Rwanda plan being a deterrent for migrants to travel to the UK, the bizarre story of the first man to be deported makes it look more like a stunt to win a sizeable wad of cash and a place to stay while you ponder what to do next, writes Sean O’Grady

Wednesday 01 May 2024 12:50 BST
Comments
The voters remain mostly of the view that Sunak’s Rwanda plan is a bit of a gimmick
The voters remain mostly of the view that Sunak’s Rwanda plan is a bit of a gimmick (PA Wire)

You may remember that a couple of years ago, the then home secretary Suella Braverman, sounding like a breathless teen at a Taylor Swift concert, declared that: “I would love to have a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession … [doing so by Christmas 2022] would be amazing, but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute we are currently embroiled in.”

She was right about the last bit – but you can’t help thinking that our beleaguered prime minister, facing ritual humiliation in the local elections, might also have found a bit of publicity about the Rwanda scheme quite a useful boost to his increasingly incredible claims that he “has a plan”. One that works, that is.

Yet now, despite finally sending the first long-awaited flight to Rwanda on Monday evening (and with it, its solitary migrant passenger), there is no picture of the failed asylum seeker on the front of the Telegraph – or anywhere else, for that matter. It is the first time the UK government has ever relocated a failed asylum seeker to a third country – and yet the world’s TV crews weren’t invited to the historic event. There are no TikToks of the guy being bundled on board. Where is the pomp? The ceremony?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in