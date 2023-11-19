Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

comment

Help, I’m suffering from seasonally affected eating

Plunging temperatures and the easy availability of Christmas treats – ooh, mince pie…! – mean Ava Vidal has been struck down by seasonally affected eating. Where’s the harm? (Answer: on social media)

Sunday 19 November 2023 11:50
Comments
<p>Full time: Busy mums often seek comfort in food</p>

Full time: Busy mums often seek comfort in food

(Getty Images)

I’m eating so much right now. Literally can’t stop. As someone who dropped five dress sizes over the summer, after having embarked on what Americans would call a “weight-loss journey”, this sudden acceleration in appetite has blindsided me – and left me bulging at the seams.

After months of mostly carb-free salad-munching, I can’t stop my cravings. Roast potatoes. Curries. Jerk chicken. Curry goat. Oxtail. Anything Caribbean. Anything loaded with scotch bonnets. Oh, and…

It’s not just savoury that I savour. There’s a doughnut shop near my daughter’s MMA class that makes an amazing cherry bakewell doughnut.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in