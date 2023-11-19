Help, I’m suffering from seasonally affected eating

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I’m eating so much right now. Literally can’t stop. As someone who dropped five dress sizes over the summer, after having embarked on what Americans would call a “weight-loss journey”, this sudden acceleration in appetite has blindsided me – and left me bulging at the seams.
After months of mostly carb-free salad-munching, I can’t stop my cravings. Roast potatoes. Curries. Jerk chicken. Curry goat. Oxtail. Anything Caribbean. Anything loaded with scotch bonnets. Oh, and…
It’s not just savoury that I savour. There’s a doughnut shop near my daughter’s MMA class that makes an amazing cherry bakewell doughnut.
