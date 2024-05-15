With their new sex education plan, the Tories have abandoned science and reason
So far this week, the government has cracked down on rainbow lanyards in the civil service, and now hopes to prevent schoolchildren receiving given age-appropriate sex education. Will they ever learn to live in the diverse, multicultural country they purport to lead, asks Sean O’Grady
It was that great political sage Lee Anderson who, in a moment of remarkable candour and clarity, admitted to an interviewer a few years ago that he had won his seat, and the Tories a near-landslide, in the 2019 general election for three reasons: Boris, Brexit and Corbyn.
All three, as Anderson pointed out, had even by then gone, and so the Conservatives would need something else to campaign with. He supposed the answer would be “culture wars”.
On this, if little else, Anderson was right. Hence the latest government guidance on sex and relationship education. It’s basically yet another “dog whistle” to the hard right of the Tory party who reckon that if only they can get the homophobic and transphobic vote back off the Farageists, then they’re in with a chance of a hung parliament, and all the opportunities that will create to hang on to office for a few more months until something turns up, such as a spontaneous economic boom.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies