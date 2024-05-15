It was that great political sage Lee Anderson who, in a moment of remarkable candour and clarity, admitted to an interviewer a few years ago that he had won his seat, and the Tories a near-landslide, in the 2019 general election for three reasons: Boris, Brexit and Corbyn.

All three, as Anderson pointed out, had even by then gone, and so the Conservatives would need something else to campaign with. He supposed the answer would be “culture wars”.

On this, if little else, Anderson was right. Hence the latest government guidance on sex and relationship education. It’s basically yet another “dog whistle” to the hard right of the Tory party who reckon that if only they can get the homophobic and transphobic vote back off the Farageists, then they’re in with a chance of a hung parliament, and all the opportunities that will create to hang on to office for a few more months until something turns up, such as a spontaneous economic boom.