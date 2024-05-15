Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

With their new sex education plan, the Tories have abandoned science and reason

So far this week, the government has cracked down on rainbow lanyards in the civil service, and now hopes to prevent schoolchildren receiving given age-appropriate sex education. Will they ever learn to live in the diverse, multicultural country they purport to lead, asks Sean O’Grady

Wednesday 15 May 2024 15:29 BST
Comments
Gillian Keegan, secretary of state for education, wants to ban sex education before the age of nine
Gillian Keegan, secretary of state for education, wants to ban sex education before the age of nine (Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

It was that great political sage Lee Anderson who, in a moment of remarkable candour and clarity, admitted to an interviewer a few years ago that he had won his seat, and the Tories a near-landslide, in the 2019 general election for three reasons: Boris, Brexit and Corbyn.

All three, as Anderson pointed out, had even by then gone, and so the Conservatives would need something else to campaign with. He supposed the answer would be “culture wars”.

On this, if little else, Anderson was right. Hence the latest government guidance on sex and relationship education. It’s basically yet another “dog whistle” to the hard right of the Tory party who reckon that if only they can get the homophobic and transphobic vote back off the Farageists, then they’re in with a chance of a hung parliament, and all the opportunities that will create to hang on to office for a few more months until something turns up, such as a spontaneous economic boom.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in