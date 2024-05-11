Eurovision is broken. Here’s how to fix it

According to its dedicated followers, this Eurovision is the first in years without an obvious winner. Given the ugly protests against the Israeli entry in Malmö this week, there is also a clear loser: the song contest itself.

Any one of a handful of entrants – Croatia, Switzerland, Italy, Ukraine and, yes, Israel – could take home the crystal microphone in tonight’s grand final . Barring a technical hitch involving a dodgy earpiece, a voting scandal or, after all the angry disruptions , something worse, my money is on us meeting again next year in Zagreb. A win for Croatia’s Baby Lasagne looks nailed on, which, for a techno-metal band, seems somehow fitting.