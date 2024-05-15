‘Trans debate’ should not be taught as fact, says Tory minister

A Tory minister said the "trans debate" is a "contested political issue and shouldn't be taught as fact" as a report suggested education secretary Gillian Keegan will announce plans to prevent children from being taught they can change their gender identity until they are aged 13.

Schools will be told not to teach children any sex education until year 5, when pupils are aged nine, the Times reported.

Measures will rule out any explicit conversations about sex until they are aged 13, the newspaper said.

Responding to the report on Wednesday, 15 May, policing minister Chris Philp added said he does not want children to be "exposed to inappropriate, sexual material at school."