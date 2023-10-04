Suella Braverman’s speech was toxic – no wonder it was such a hit with her party
As she whispered her menacing warnings about immigration, the Home Secretary’s usual volcanic delivery was absent from her conference appearance, writes Sean O’Grady. But her message on race was as dangerous and insidious as ever
This was the week that Suella got serious.
The home secretary’s party conference address on Tuesday hardly showed a woman transformed. But even to a casual observer of her rise, it is more than apparent that Braverman has received some quite effective presentational coaching.
In the past, her speeches have been fiery to the point of volcanic, but her delivery has been dreadfully clumsy. There’s still something “rehearsed” about her demeanour, as when she spoke about her parents travelling across the globe and made vaguely expansive hand movements; but her gestures no longer seem random.
