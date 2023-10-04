The Mayor of Greater Manchester has accused the Home Secretary of “deliberately setting out to try and divide people.”

Andy Burnham claims Suella Braverman's speech on mass immigration at the Conservative party conference was 'highly divisive'.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said: “It’s trying to whip up feeling and we’ve never really seen this type of rhetoric from a British home secretary.

“Manchester is a city that has always been based on unity and solidarity between people and I think what we are seeing is a home secretary deliberately setting out to try and divide people.”