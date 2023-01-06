Stop blaming Trump for the Capitol riots – democracy won

It is hard not to feel a degree of perverse satisfaction at the political goings-on across the Atlantic. The theatre of the absurd seems to have transferred itself almost effortlessly from Westminster to Washington DC.

Until the new Republican majority in the US House of Representatives manages to elect a Speaker, the whole legislative process is frozen. The Democrats, who narrowly lost control of the House, while retaining control of the Senate, understandably find it hard to suppress their glee.

Less than two years before the next presidential election and two years since he resisted leaving office, Donald Trump continues to disrupt US politics. He could yet destroy his adopted party. He could also return.