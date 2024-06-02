Jump to content
It’s time we changed how we talk about wine

Can a glass of tipple really be described as masculine or feminine? It’s lazy and outdated, argues wine expert Rosamund Hall

Sunday 02 June 2024 13:21 BST
Lighter wines, including rosé, are often desribed as feminine (Getty/iStock)

In 2013, an Oregon winemaker wrote in a newspaper article that pinot noir is “the girl next door that every winemaker is pursuing, it makes you drop to your knees”.

Today, wine glasses and T-shirts with the phrase “pink wine makes me slutty”, taken from an early episode of the US sitcom New Girl, are readily available to buy on websites across the world. It’s even become a trending hashtag and has crept into wine description vernacular across the pond, with increasing references here.

I am the first to acknowledge that wine language is highly esoteric and varied, but “slutty”, alongside “sexy”, ”masculine” and ”feminine”, are just wrong when it comes to describing wine.

