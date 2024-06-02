It’s time we changed how we talk about wine

In 2013, an Oregon winemaker wrote in a newspaper article that pinot noir is “the girl next door that every winemaker is pursuing, it makes you drop to your knees”.

Today, wine glasses and T-shirts with the phrase “pink wine makes me slutty”, taken from an early episode of the US sitcom New Girl, are readily available to buy on websites across the world. It’s even become a trending hashtag and has crept into wine description vernacular across the pond, with increasing references here.

I am the first to acknowledge that wine language is highly esoteric and varied, but “slutty”, alongside “sexy”, ”masculine” and ”feminine”, are just wrong when it comes to describing wine.