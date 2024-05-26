How de-alcoholised wine is bad for you – and the planet

A little of what you fancy does you good. And in my case, I really fancy wine, and I’ve managed to make a career out of it.

But you have to be very careful not to indulge in your passion too much. I made a conscious decision some time ago to be very disciplined around alcohol, especially when temptation is everywhere. I generally avoid alcohol during the week, and limit wine to the weekends, to be enjoyed alongside delicious food.

As a result, I am fascinated by “nolo” – a category used to describe drinks with no or low levels of alcohol. It is the fastest growing category in the drinks sector. Multinational giants Diageo and Pernod Ricard have both outlined “no and low” as a strategic aim, and AB InBev forecast that 20 per cent of their profits will come from “no and low” alcohol beer by 2025.