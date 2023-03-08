Amber snow warning as up to 40cm to fall during ‘blizzard conditions’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “significant disruption” as parts of the UK could be covered in up to 40cm of snow.

After temperatures dropped to -15.4C at Kinbrace in Scotland overnight, the Arctic blast will continue through the week with the Midlands and north of England facing heavy snow.

A number of National Severe Weather Warnings are in place across the UK as snow continues to cause disruption through the week.

Goathland train station in North Yorkshire was blanketed in snow (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The warning is in place from 3pm on Thursday to midday on Friday. 10 to 20cm of snow is likely to fall across much of the area, with 30 to 40cm in some places, and will be accompanied by strong winds.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The boundary between milder and colder air will slowly move north through Wednesday and overnight, moving the chances of snow further north with it.

“Snow will have settled quite widely in central parts of the UK as we move into Thursday morning leaving tricky conditions for the morning travel period. It will be another very cold night, especially under clear skies in Scotland where temperatures could get down to -15C again tonight.

Snow covered fields surround Alnwick Castle in Northumberland as weather warnings for snow and ice are issued (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

“An amber warning for snow has been issued for the high ground running north in the centre of northern England as snow redevelops through the course of Thursday and persist until early Friday.

“Here we could see up to 40cm of snow accompanied by strong winds causing blizzard conditions.”

In addition, a yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice covering much of Wales as well as central, southern and eastern England through to Thursday morning. 2-4cm of snow could fall through the evening and overnight with 5-10cm possible in a few places.

As the snow eases through the night, an ice risk will remain into Thursday morning where snow has fallen on untreated surfaces.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England which is likely to be reviewed in the coming days.

Early morning swimmers brave the cold at King Edward’s Bay, near Tynemouth on the North East coast of England (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.’’