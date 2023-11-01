Met Office gives verdict on fireworks night forecast after Storm Ciaran hits

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Storm Ciaran is barrelling into the UK this week complete with strong winds and heavy rain, and with Bonfire Night just days away, fireworks fans will be eager to know whether the storm will be putting a damper on their plans.

Two amber wind warnings are in place for parts of the south coast of England for when Storm Ciaran hits on Thursday along with three yellow rain and wind alerts, which warn travel chaos is possible and some communities could be cut off by floods.

But after the last Storm Ciaran weather warning expires in parts of Scotland and northern England on Friday morning, Met Office forecasters say Britons can expect calmer - albeit damp - weather on Saturday and Guy Fawkes Night on Sunday.

Heavy rain caused extensive flooding in Newry, Northern Ireland during Storm Ciaran (REUTERS)

Although there will be brighter spells for parts of the UK this weekend, rain will move in early on Saturday that will “spread eastwards throughout the whole country”.

It will continue to be breezy over the weekend but the strongest winds will have moved past the UK and over to France.

Temperatures will be hovering around the low-teens during the day for most of the country on Saturday and Sunday, with lows of around 8C overnight, forecasters said.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some rain will be moving in through the early hours of Saturday morning into the south west that will spread eastwards throughout the whole country.

“After that, we will have a fairly showery regime throughout the weekend with some brightness at times, particularly on Sunday.

“On Sunday, showers will become a focus for western parts of the UK, with eastern areas of the country faring better with drier weather and some good sunny spells.

The River Big Bridge, outside Carlingford, Ireland, collapsed overnight with heavy rain fall and flooding (PA)

Ahead of the weekend, people are being urged by the Environment Agency to prepare for “possible significant flooding” across parts of England, with some significant coastal impacts also possible but not expected on Thursday.

The mobile barriers at Exeter, which are part of the flood defence scheme, are being deployed and demountable and temporary barriers are already in place or ready to be installed along the River Severn.

The Environment Agency had issued 24 flood warnings for England by 11am on Wednesday morning, with 116 flood alerts.