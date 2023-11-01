Storm Ciarán – latest: ‘Danger to life’ warning issued as England and Wales brace for 70mph winds
Five ‘yellow’ warnings will be in place as 70mph winds and heavy rainfall to batter UK
The Met Office has issued two amber warnings and five yellow warnings across the UK as Britain prepares to be battered by Storm Ciarán’s 70mph winds and torrential rainfall tomorrow.
The storm will hit the South Coast as Ciarán makes land tomorrow the Met Office have issued yellow warnings in Sussex as heavy downpours and gusts hit the coast from 5am.
South Wales and the South West will also be placed under a yellow alert from 6pm to midnight as the regions will face wide disruption.
Amber warnings will be introduced to the South West and South Coast on Thursday as powerful winds and rainfall could pose a risk to life.
“Amber weather warnings issued. Very strong and damaging winds associated with Storm Ciarán bringing travel disruption. Large waves may also bring coastal impacts,” the Met Office said.
Gusts of 80mph winds to areas along the south coast of England are expected, while up to 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.
Today’s weather forecast ahead of Storm Ciaran’s arrival
The Met Office forecasts a largely unsettled and windy day today ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciaran tomorrow with some sunny outbreaks.
A number of Severe Weather Warnings have already been issued by the forecaster.
Storm Ciarán will move northeastwards with heavy rain and damaging winds affecting many parts of England and Wales.
In the north, the rain is expected to begin slowly clearing through the day, remaining heavy at times and mainly dry at night with lighter winds across Scotland and Northern Ireland.
In south, the blustery showers will give way to heavy rain and gales spreading in from the southwest as Storm Ciarán arrives later at night.
“Aahead of Storm Ciarán, a squally cold front will move eastwards across southern and southeast England bringing bursts of heavy rain and coastal gusts of 60-70mph, mainly from Dorset eastwards," Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri, said.
Two Amber warnings issued for England and Wales
The Met Office has issued two amber alerts for England and Wales tomorrow as much of the country is bracing itself for a fresh bout of wind and rain with Storm Ciaran.
Amber warnings are in place for the entire south coast of England and parts of Pembrokeshire where Storm Ciaran is due to hit, together with several further yellow rain warnings.
The storm has already caused flooding in Northern Ireland, where a yellow rain warning from the Met Office is in place until 9am today.
A similar notice has been issued for parts of southwest, central and eastern Scotland from 3am to 3pm and in southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on today until the end of tomorrow.
A further yellow warning for rain and wind has been issued across the southeast coast from 5am to 9am today with a yellow warning for wind across southern England and parts of South Wales from 6pm today and throughout tomorrow.
Here’s a map showing areas covered under amber warning.
Newry swamped as more floods hit Ireland
Large parts of Newry in Co Down have been swamped by floodwater as the city's canal burst its banks amid heavy rainfall.
Dozens of businesses were engulfed in the floods, with widespread damage caused to buildings, furnishings and stock.
Police have warned people to stay out of the city centre as streets have turned into rivers.
Thousands of sandbags have been stacked along the canal to try to stem to flow amid fear of further breaches.
Parts of the canal walls have already collapsed into the water and the authorities are concerned more sections could give way.
Other areas in the north east of the island of Ireland were also badly hit by the overnight rain, with homes flooded in Camlough in Co Armagh and Newcastle in Co Down.
The main motorway and train line linking Belfast and Dublin were both affected by flooding on Tuesday, causing major disruption for cross-border travellers.
In Newry, Sugar Island, Kildare Street, Canal Quay and part of Bridge Street were among the areas worst hit.
Areas under Amber warning on Thursday
An amber warning is in place from 3am to 1pm tomorrow in Cornwall, Devon and the extreme west coast of Pembrokeshire, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75 to 85mph with 65 to 75mph gusts inland.
Across the south coast, from Dorset eastwards, the amber warning runs from 6am to 8pm with winds expected to reach 70 to 80 mph with the potential for 85mph and large waves.
The warning says wind could disrupt travel, power lines and cause structural damage with flying debris providing a threat to life.
Mapped - Today’s weather warnings
There are five weather warnings in place across the UK as torrential rainfall and gusty winds of up to 70mph are set to strike.
Met Office’s list of storm names
Ciarán is the third named storm of the season, following Agnes and Babet.
The Met Office name storms to aid the communication of approaching severe weather through media partners and other government agencies to improve the public response.
2023/4 Storm Names
Panic buyers storm supermarkets in Channel Islands leaving shelves empty
Panicked shoppers have emptied supermarkets as Channel Island residents have been advised to stay indoors on Thursday when Ciarán arrives on their shores.
Despite supermarket bosses reassuring residents they have enough supplies to last the duration of the storm, islanders rushed to stockpile essential goods amid worries freight ferries won’t be able to reach the islands, report ITV.
Guernsey resident prepares for Storm Ciarán
A father has brought heavy items indoors as the Channel Islands brace themselves for the arrival of Storm Ciarán.
Gary Rich, a carpenter from Guernsey, has packed up expensive goods from his garden in preparation for heavy winds that can sweep up weighty items and cause heavy destruction to surrounding buildings.
Devon council repair sea wall in time for storm
Jersey tells residents to stay home
The government of Jersey has told islanders to stay indoors on Thursday when Storm Ciarán is expected to cause chaos on the Channel Island.
Residents have been told to only visit hospitals in the case of an emergency and schools will be shut.
