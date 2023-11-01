✕ Close What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

The Met Office has issued two amber warnings and five yellow warnings across the UK as Britain prepares to be battered by Storm Ciarán’s 70mph winds and torrential rainfall tomorrow.

The storm will hit the South Coast as Ciarán makes land tomorrow the Met Office have issued yellow warnings in Sussex as heavy downpours and gusts hit the coast from 5am.

South Wales and the South West will also be placed under a yellow alert from 6pm to midnight as the regions will face wide disruption.

Amber warnings will be introduced to the South West and South Coast on Thursday as powerful winds and rainfall could pose a risk to life.

“Amber weather warnings issued. Very strong and damaging winds associated with Storm Ciarán bringing travel disruption. Large waves may also bring coastal impacts,” the Met Office said.

Gusts of 80mph winds to areas along the south coast of England are expected, while up to 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.