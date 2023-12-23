Met Office’s verdict on if it will be a White Christmas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you are searching for a white Christmas, the Scottish mountains are your best bet this festive season.

The Met Office expects record mild temperatures across the rest of the UK this Christmas, with highs of 13C or 14C.

But the forecaster paints an entirely different picture for Christmas Eve as three yellow weather warnings are in force for Sunday.

Warnings for wind cover north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England as gusts as high as 70mph are set to lash the region.

In an unfestive twist, Christmas Eve travel plans could be ruined as the Met Office warned of disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts.

Yellow wind warnings in place for Christmas Eve (PA Wire)

Meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “People should make sure to leave more time, especially in exposed areas, it could affect rail networks and ferries.

“People travelling on roads should take care and stay away from high-sided vehicles and, for people who are at home and are going for walks, stay away from coasts.”

Mr Eslick said there may be snow on Christmas Day on mountains in Scotland, but it is “not looking likely that there will be a white Christmas in England”.

A yellow warning for rain is in force covering much of Wales, with forecasters warning that flooding and travel disruption is possible, and will last until 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Between 20mm to 40mm of rain is expected widely and 60mm to 80mm on higher ground.

“It’s looking like a damp picture across the UK, heavy rain possibly in Wales, past Christmas lunch there could be some breaks if people are looking to go out and about,” Mr Eslick said.

Scottish mountains will see festive wintry showers this Christmas (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“Boxing Day is probably going to be the best day if people are looking to go for a walk.”

The average December temperature is usually between 7C and 8C. The hottest Christmas Day on record was 15.6C in 1920, so there is a “small chance” of this year being a record, the Met Office said.

Another yellow rain warning is in force for western Scotland until 11.45pm on Saturday, with 20mm to 55mm of rain expected widely and 80mm to 100mm on higher ground.

A snow and ice warning is in place for north and east Scotland until 3pm on Saturday.