Map shows where flooding could hit UK this week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of flood alerts have been issued as heavy rainfall battered parts of the UK this week, with more unsettled weather still to come.

The Environment Agency issued a total of 145 flood warnings and alerts across England on Wednesday afternoon, while two alerts were issued in Wales.

Of the flagged areas, 56 of the warnings mean flooding is expected while 89 of the alerts mean flooding is possible,

It comes as a major incident was declared in the worst affected areas, Somerset, where rivers burst their banks.

Hundreds of flood alerts have been issued as heavy rainfall battered parts of the UK this week (PA)

Downpours at the start of the week triggered widespread flooding of the Somerset Levels and Moors, designed to store flood water when the rivers flowing through them burst their banks.

The major incident was issued jointly by the Environment Agency, Somerset County Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council, Mendip District Council and South Somerset District Council.

A car drives through floodwater near Muchelney, Somerset (PA)

Enhanced pumping began on Tuesday evening at Northmoor to reduce the amount of water being stored until river levels allow pumping to resume at Currymoor, which remains full.

The Environment Agency urges residents to check their flood risk by signing up for flood warnings and create a flood plan so they know what action to take and are prepared to act. You can find links at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.

Here is a map which shows the areas impacted by flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency (as of Wednesday 3pm):

View more

More rain and wintry showers are expected on Wednesday evening across northern and western areas and are set to continue into Thursday morning, according to the Met Office.

Met Office five day forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

Wintry showers affecting some northern and western areas, with some snow accumulations, mainly across northern Scotland and high ground elsewhere. Turning icy. Clear elsewhere with a widespread sharp frost. Windy in the far north.

Thursday:

Further wintry showers in the north and west, with some more persistent rain, sleet and snow in the morning. Mostly dry with sunny spells elsewhere but remaining cold.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Mostly dry, bright and cold on Friday, with a sharp frost early and late. Slowly turning milder for most through the weekend, with cloud and occasional rain edging southeastwards.