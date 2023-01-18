Met Office forecast: Weather warnings issued as snow and ice cause travel chaos – live
Parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland affected as cold snap continues
Seven yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place as the UK’s cold snap continues.
Warnings are in force for parts of South West England, Wales, North West England, Northern Ireland and northern Scotland and the Highlands.
Forecasters have warned that snow and ice could cause travel disruption in some of the affected areas.
“Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services,” the Met Office says.
There is a risk of “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces,” it adds.
Vast swathes of the country woke up to a layer of frost this morning following subzero temperatures overnight, while other areas have been hit by snow.
Seven snow and ice warnings in place for UK today
What are cold weather payments and how can I get one?
The UK’s freezing weather means some households are eligible for cold weather payments, but what are they and who can receive one?
We answer key questions about them.
Ted Hennessey reports:
Cold weather payments are made to vulnerable people, including pensioners, in England and Wales to help them pay for heating
Outlook for 30 Jan - 13 Feb
Looking even further ahead, forcasters say the weather will remain “changeable” but that the north and west are likely to experience the wettest conditions.
30 Jan - 13 Feb
The Met says:
“As we move into February, the most likely scenario is a continuation of changeable conditions, although confidence is low.
The wettest and windiest conditions will likely be in the north and west, whilst the southeast and east will probably be drier and more settled.
Temperatures are expected to be mostly around average or slightly above, although some brief colder spells could develop.”
Outlook for next week
Forecasters say more mixed weather is on the way next week, with temperatures near normal in the northwest but cold in the south and southeast.
21 -30 Jan
The Mat says:
“Over the weekend, a northwest-southeast split is likely to bring cloud and outbreaks of rain across western parts, while the southeast remains dry and bright with light winds.
The strongest winds are likely to be felt across the northwest, where wintry conditions are possible.
Temperatures near normal in the northwest, but rather cold or cold in the southeast. Into the end of January, changeable conditions are likely to persist with the most unsettled conditions in the north and west with a combination of strong winds and rain or showers at times.
Meanwhile, southern and eastern parts are expected to remain drier and more settled, although occasional rain is possible. Temperatures expected to be around average in the north and west, perhaps slightly below average in the south and east.”
Mapped: where snow could fall in the UK
A wintry Sunday night has already seen 5cm of snowfall build up in the Shetland Islands, with more showers expected in the next few days.
Here are the areas in the UK that could see snowfall this week. My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Check if your area is set to transform into a winter wonderland this week
Drivers warned to be careful on rural and quiet roads
Drivers need to be “particularly careful” over the next few days amid icy conditions, the RAC has warned.
Rod Dennis, the insurance firm’s spokesman, said: “After last week’s flooded roads, it’s now ice that poses the biggest danger to drivers.
"Anyone setting out needs to be particularly careful when driving on rural or other quiet roads which haven’t been gritted - key as always is slowing down so that drivers have as much time as possible to react should their cars lose grip.”
He added: "And, although this week’s cold snap will be much briefer than the freezing conditions we saw in December that led to the RAC’s busiest week ever, we’re still expecting to see a big increase in breakdowns.
"Batteries failing in the cold will be the top reason for calling us out, but people whose cars do start are most likely to need our help with tyre problems."
What will the weather be like at the weekend?
Cold and wintry conditions are expected across much of the country in the coming few days.
And the outlook for the weekend doesn’t look great either: outbreaks of rain are expected, according to forecasters.
The Met says:
“On Friday, further outbreaks of rain, although this weakening as it pushes east, will bring a chance of some snow across central and northern areas, mainly high ground.
Further west, brighter conditions are likely, although with the occasional shower pushing into some coastal areas.
Over the weekend, and indeed the rest of the period, unsettled conditions are likely to persist. The most unsettled conditions are expected in the north and west with a mixture of strong winds and spells of rain or showers at times.
Southern and eastern areas will likely remain drier and more settled, although there may be the occasional spell of rain.
Temperatures are expected to be mild in northern and western areas, but close to average or perhaps cold in more southern and eastern areas.”
110 flood warnings in place after torrential rain
Flooding has hit parts of South East England following torrential rain overnight on Sunday.
Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings, East Sussex, has been closed due to flooding, which has also affected some homes in the area, local fire services said.
110 flooding warnings are currently in place across the southeast, including East Sussex and Kent.
