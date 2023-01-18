✕ Close Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snow

Seven yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place as the UK’s cold snap continues.

Warnings are in force for parts of South West England, Wales, North West England, Northern Ireland and northern Scotland and the Highlands.

Forecasters have warned that snow and ice could cause travel disruption in some of the affected areas.

“Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services,” the Met Office says.

There is a risk of “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces,” it adds.

Vast swathes of the country woke up to a layer of frost this morning following subzero temperatures overnight, while other areas have been hit by snow.

