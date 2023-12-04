For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have died, dozens of schools shut and cars abandoned as snow, flood and ice hit the UK in what some experts called a “big freeze”.

And as the mercury rises, the Environment Agency issued 43 live flood warnings on Monday. It followed a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Dorset and Somerset from the Met Office, which ended at 6pm.

Looking ahead into the week, the Met Office has warned the weather was “expected to be an unsettled one overall”.

A yellow weather warning for rain for the north eastern and south western regions of England would also remain in place until Tuesday at 9am, while a warning for ice in the uppermost areas of Scotland would remain until Tuesday at 11am.

It comes after the UK was gripped by freezing temperatures over the weekend, with two homeless men dying in Manchester and Nottingham.

On Sunday, many cars were seen abandoned over the weekend in parts of Cumbria as police declared a major incident.

A person shovels snow in the village of Ings in Cumbria where over 830 properties are without power (PA)

And with roads bottlenecked, more than 800 properties were said to be without electricity, leaving thousands without access, according to Electricity North West.

Cumberland Council said nearly 40 schools would remain closed on Monday due to the conditions.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the risk of snow was now reduced and would “more or less be confined to Scottish mountains” by the end of the week. Wet and windy weather was expected to follow instead.

A person walks through snow above the Hole of Horcum at the North York Moors National Park (PA)

There was, however, travel disruption as the Met Office issued the yellow weather warning for rain across parts of southern England on Monday.

National Highways said the A303 in Somerset was closed eastbound between the A37/A372 at Podimore and the A359 near Sparkford because of flooding, with no time estimated for when it would reopen.

A family brave the snow as sub-zero temperatures hit the UK (Getty Images)

Flooding blocked the railway line between Taunton and Westbury, affecting Great Western Railway and CrossCountry services. Trains to London were being diverted via Bristol, extending journey times by up to two hours.

Extreme rainfall in the Crewkerne area of Somerset also meant fewer trains than normal could run between Exeter St Davids and Yeovil Junction.

People walk through the snow beside the beach huts at Blyth in Northumberland, as temperatures are tipped to plunge to as low as minus 11C in parts of the UK over the weekend (PA)

The coldest overnight temperature this winter was recorded on Sunday in northern Scotland, the Met Office said, as Altnaharra in the Highland region dropped to -12.5C.

The freezing weather is being caused by a blast of cold air from northern Scandinavia, resulting in a particularly cold snap for many northern and eastern parts of the UK.

The Met Office shared the good news that “milder air is set to gradually spread across the UK this week.” However, a spokesperson added that it would come with the cost of “wet and windy low pressure systems.”