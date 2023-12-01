Mapped: Snow and ice Met Office warnings as UK hit by near -10C freeze

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parts of the UK are being warned to brace for more snow and ice as the big freeze continues across the country this weekend.

After recording the coldest night since March, with temperatures plummeting to -9.4C in Cumbria, the Met Office has issued a fresh alert for snow and ice along the east coast of England from the Scottish borders down to Kent, from 5pm on Friday to 10am on Saturday.

The forecaster is warning of showers turning into ice in coastal areas, with the possibility of snow falling inland between midnight and 2am.

Yellow weather warnings are also in place for Cumbria and northern Scotland, including the Shetland Islands, from 5pm on Friday to 11am on Saturday. Temperatures in the Scottish Highlands could fall as low as -6C.

Elsewhere in the country, the Met Office is forecasting a bitter morning on Saturday ,with the mercury failing to go above zero in Birmingham, Liverpool and Swindon. London will wake up to temperatures of around 1C.

The east coast of England, along with Cumbria and northern Scotland, have weather warnings in place for ice and snow tonight (Met Office)

The freezing weather is being caused by a blast of cold air from northern Scandinavia, resulting in a particularly cold snap for many northern and eastern parts of the UK.

After a relatively mild November, temperatures plummeted this week with snow falling on Wednesday morning across parts of Yorkshire and Scotland. The flurries continued into Thursday evening with North Yorkshire Police reporting 100 cars stuck on the A171, between Whitby and Scarborough.

And on Friday morning, icy conditions on the roads resulted in 20 schools in County Durham closing.

In London, where commuters woke up to temperatures of -4C on Friday morning, mayor Sadiq Khan activated a “severe weather emergency protocol” for accommodation to be opened for rough sleepers.

Temperatures will drop to freezing from midnight on Friday (Met Office)

More parts of the country will feel the cold snap into Saturday morning (Met Office)

It will be a cold start for many on Saturday morning (Met Office)

The first snow of the season was even reported in parts of the capital including West Hampstead, Ealing and Islington.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “Last night was a cold night across the country with a widespread frost as temperatures fell well below freezing for most.

“Colder conditions are now covering all areas of the UK and we will see little change as we go into the weekend.

“Daytime temperatures will be rooted in single figures and overnight temperatures falling well below freezing in many places. We will continue to see wintry showers at times and where these showers fall as rain there is a risk of icy patches forming.”

The cold weather has brought some beautiful scenery, like in this picture of the Angel of the North statue in Gateshead covered in snow (PA Wire)

The yellow weather warnings in place warn of disruption to roads and railways, and of the risk of icy patches on roads, pavements and footpaths.

Alongside the Met Office warnings, the government’s UK Health Security Agency has amber cold health alerts in place for five regions: the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until December 5.

The alerts warn of the cold weather impacting the regions’ health services.