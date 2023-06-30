For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set to experience a rainy weekend before scorching temperatures hit the country mid-July.

Despity the cloudy and breezy weather expected over the next three days, June of this year is on track to become the hottest ever, according to Met Office, with experts holding climate change responsible for the increased number of hot days.

While the maximum temperature usually is around low 20s at this time of the year, in June, UK recorded mercury touching 30C in some places.

“Meteorologically, June started with high pressure over the UK bringing often settled and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine,” Mike Kendon from the Met office told the BBC.

“Once that high pressure subsided, warm, humid air took charge over the UK, with 32.2C the highest temperature recorded so far this month and high temperatures for the vast majority of the UK.

“What has been particularly unusual is the persistent warmth for much of the month,” he was quoted as saying.

“There is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further. We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance. There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends,” Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told GB News.

The indications for “above-average temperatures are stronger” from 12 July to 26 July, said the Met Office, with national weather service warning against a “higher likelihood” of heatwave.

“Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established,” Mr Vautrey was quoted as saying by GB News.

“On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

“We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heat waves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July,” he said. “Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed.”

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected across northern Britain on Friday but it will largely ease during the evening, according to the Met Department. It will continue overcast overnight with cloudy skies and spells of rain which will be mostly across western areas but will generally turn increasingly light and patchy towards dawn and some clear intervals will break through.

A bright start is expected in the east, but clouds already across western areas will move east with outbreaks of mostly light rain, however, some heavier bursts are possible with the day turning breezier.

While it will remain cloudy through this evening and into the night with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in the west.

London and South East England will have a dry and bright start, with some sunny spells in the east. Cloud will spread from the west through the afternoon, but Kent may stay dry until the evening. It will, however, turn breezy along Channel coasts by the evening, with region observing a maximum of 21C.

It will be cloudy or drizzle through much of the night in the region, but beginning to break and ease from the west towards dawn, although some isolated showers may linger. Though it will remain breezy for the most part, the minimum temperature will remain around 17C.

Wales will too have a damp and cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy and persistent at times over the hills. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue through much of the day while being breezier along the exposed coasts with the mercury rising to about 19C.

It will remain cloudy into the evening with rain and drizzle continuing to move eastwards, as temperature drops to 11C.

Glasgow will also have a rather cloudy day with outbreaks of rain spreading east through the morning. The afternoon will see some further outbreaks of rain which will turn heavy in places for a time as the region sees a maximum of 16C.

Winds freshening overnight and cloud and rain continuing, a few drier spells in the east and the possibility of cloud breaking here, with minimum dropping to 13C.

Northern Ireland will have a cloudy day with occasional rain. Some longer spells of rain are possible across the north in the afternoon while it will be the driest in the southeast with the maximum temperature predicted to be 18C.