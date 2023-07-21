For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is forecasted to have a mix of sunshine and showers on Friday, followed by wet and windy conditions over the weekend, the Met Office says.

A combination of sunny spells and scattered showers is expected, with the northern regions experiencing more frequent showers, the forecast says.

Later in the day, rain will move in across some western and northwestern areas, accompanied by brisk winds. Temperatures will once again remain mostly cool across the country.

By Friday night, a band of cloud and outbreaks of rain will progress eastwards. The western hills are likely to experience locally heavy rainfall, while northern Scotland and southeast England will remain dry with clear spells.

On Saturday, the weather will be mostly dry and bright in northern Scotland. However, the rest of the country should brace for a cloudy, wet, and blustery day.

The rain is expected to be heavy and persistent in several regions, particularly over high ground in the west.

Looking at the long-range forecast, the Met Office predicts further showers or longer spells of rain at the start of the next week, which can be heavy at times.

The conditions will remain generally cool and unsettled over the next week, the forecaster said. Showers or longer spells of rain, with strong winds in places and a risk of thunderstorms will persist starting next week.

There are no indications that the heat baking Europe could reach the UK, as the long-range forecast showed continued wet and windy conditions in the country to persist with some sunny spells.

This time last year, the UK recorded its highest temperature ever at 40C on 19 July.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “There is no indication in the forecast that the Mediterranean heatwave will move north to impact UK weather, in fact the UK outlook remains unsettled and the European heat is moving Eastwards.

“Our long range outlook references the chance of more settled conditions moving in to the UK by the middle of August.”