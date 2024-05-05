For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Britons can finally expect a stretch of sunny warm weather next week, with the Met Office forecasting above-average temperatures and “very warm” days.

Temperatures may soar to 25C by the end of next week as much of the country will finally see an end to this Spring’s heavy rainfall.

Ten days of sunshine will follow one of the wettest Aprils on record since 2012, and the sixth wettest since the series began in 1836, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.

There was 55 per cent more rain than the average seen in parts of the country last month, however, many will start to see a much drier month ahead.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast for May 10 to May 18 predicts some “very warm days” ahead, with temperatures set to be above averages for this time of year.

“High pressure will slowly build in this week, helping to settle the weather down for much of the UK, with most parts seeing some sunny spells,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

The average UK maximum at this time of year is around 14-17C, but the maximum temperatures most days will be in the range of 20-22C.

They added: “Very locally by the end of the week we could see temperatures approach 24 or 25C.”

The forecaster’s long-range predictions from Friday say warmer, drier and finer weather may be brought on by high pressure across the UK.

There will however still be some patchy mist and fog in places each morning,” the forecast reads.

“Northwestern parts of the UK are likely to be the exception to this, with more in the way of cloud and rain at times here.

“The high is likely to maintain its influence into the weekend before starting to weaken during the following week. So a continuation of largely fine weather seems likely for most through the first few days, before a return of less settled conditions during the week.

“Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal for early May, with some very warm days possible.”

Before the warmer weather sets in, however, Britons will have to suffer a few more outbreaks of rain and even thunderstorms in some areas this bank holiday weekend.

Here’s the full Met Office forecast:

This Evening and Tonight:

Remaining largely cloudy across northern parts of the UK, with outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere, showery rain easing, then mostly dry overnight. Fog developing under the clearest of skies. Further rain moving into the southeast by the end of the night.

Monday:

A rather cloudy start in the north with some brighter spells and heavy showers developing. Sunny spells further south with heavy showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Showers fewer in number and less heavy on Tuesday. Staying mostly fine and warm through the middle of the week, though some rain far northwest at times.