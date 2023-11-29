UK snow forecast - live: Weather warning issued as Met Office says snow to arrive in UK today
Temperatures could dip as low as -8C this week, the Met Office said
The Met Office has warned that snow falling in parts of the UK could lead to hazardous conditions and travel disruption.
The yellow warning started at 5pm on Tuesday and stretches across the North of Scotland and the North East from Edinburgh down to Scarborough as snow and ice is expected.
Snow showers are expected in Scotland and the north-east of England on Tuesday and Wednesday and then spread to the south-east of the UK by the end of the week.
Temperatures could dip as low as -8C in the sheltered hills in Scotland and the rest of the country will see frosty weather from Tuesday.
Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the forecaster, said “We could see some snow moving into southeastern parts of the UK towards the end of the week, including Hampshire, however, it may also remain dry.”
It comes as eastern Europe has been hit with strong blizzards and severe snowfall that has already led to the deaths of three people.
Chance of snow in Exmoor and Dartmoor
There is a chance of snow in parts of Exmoor and Dartmoor despite the two areas not being covered by the yellow weather warning, a forecaster has said.
Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “There has been some uncertainty in the atmospheric weather patterns for the coming days, however, confidence in the forecast is improving and there is a reducing chance of snow for southern areas of the UK, although there is still a chance we may see some sleety wintry showers over higher ground in areas such as Dartmoor or Exmoor.
“Northern and north-eastern areas of the UK in the moist north / north-easterly airflow continue to see a chance of snow or sleet.”
More details below:
Overnight frosts to hit much of the UK, Met Office says
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been put in place across parts of the country.
Met Office map reveals where snow is expected as weather warning issued
Snow has been forecast for parts of northern Scotland and North East England.
But where is it likely to fall, and what areas are affected by a weather warning issued by the Met Office on Tuesday?
Holly Evans reports.
Met Office map reveals where snow is expected as weather warning issued
The warning for ‘hazardous conditions’ is due to last until 11am on Thursday
Yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of the country
Britons are being told to brace for potentially “hazardous conditions” as snow and ice are set for parts of the country.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice from 5pm on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday for parts of northern and eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire.
Helen William reports:
Yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of the country
People are being warned of potential disruption on the roads and railways.
The UK is not the only country that might be hit by snow this week.
Bulgaria has already issued a red weather warning for snow while Ukraine has experienced blizzards and freezing temperatures.
Oliver Browning reports:
Bulgaria issues red weather warning as heavy snow covers country
Powerful winter storms brought heavy snowfall in Bulgaria, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in large parts of the country on Sunday 26 November. More than 1,000 settlements, mostly in the northeast, were left without electricity, according to prime minister Nikolay Denkov. Two people died in traffic accidents and 36 were left injured during the stormy weather in the last 24 hours. Strong winds also closed roads, caused traffic accidents and travel delays, and downed trees and power lines. Heavy snowfall and strong blizzards also hit Romania and Moldova.
How long are weather warnings in place and what are the risks?
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for parts of the UK on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Wintry showers could lead to ice forming on some roads in the affected areas and the Met says there is a small risk of injury from slips and falls.
“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services,” the Met says.
What is the record low temp for November?
Temperatures could dip as low as -8C this week as snow is forecast for parts of the northeast and northern Scotland.
Minus 8 would certainly feel cold but might be deemed little more than a chill when compared with the record November low of -23.C , logged in Braemar , Aberdeenshire in 1919.
Minus 18 was recorded in Llysdinam, Powys, Wales back in 2010.
Mapped- Met Office map reveals where snow is expected as weather warning issued
The UK has been warned to brace for potentially “hazardous conditions” as snow and ice are set to hit parts of the country.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that are set to last from Tuesday at 5pm to Thursday at 11am.
Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, north-east England, Orkney and Shetland, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Yorkshire and Humber are some of the affected regions.
Met Office map reveals where snow is expected as weather warning issued
The warning for ‘hazardous conditions’ is due to last until 11am on Thursday
Where will be affected by snow and ice?
Here is a list of all the areas affected by the snow warning, according to the Met Office.
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
Grampian
- Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Na h-Eileanan Siar, Highland
North East England
- Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland
Orkney & Shetland
- Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian and Scottish Borders
Yorkshire & Humber
- East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies