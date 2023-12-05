UK weather – live: Flooding chaos forces schools to close as Met Office warns of big freeze
Drivers warned of ‘very treacherous icy conditions’ on ‘ice rink Monday’
Somerset has closed dozens of schools after classrooms were rendered inaccessible and nearby roads were flooded.
The county has seen landslides and stranded cars as roads become perilous in rising waters on Monday afternoon.
It came as two men died after parts of the UK were gripped by freezing temperatures over the weekend.
Police were called to Bloom Street in Manchester city centre’s gay village on Sunday morning over concerns about the welfare of a man found in a shop doorway.
Officers and paramedics attended but he was declared dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
In Nottingham, a homeless man is believed to have frozen to death inside a car as he sheltered from subzero temperatures.
The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly found dead inside a black Renault in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Friday 1 December.
It comes as large parts of the country are battling an “ice rink Monday” following heavy snowfall on Sunday.
RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said northern parts of the country could be facing an “ice rink Monday as snow refreezes overnight”.
He added: “We’re expecting some very treacherous icy conditions in northern parts, so those who have to drive should exercise great caution”.
28 flood warnings expected across Dorset
There are 28 spots across Dorset where flooding is expected today or overnight.
16 flood alerts are also in the wider area, where some flooding is considered possible.
20 homes flooded across Somerset - council
Somerset Council teams have been responding to incidents across the county following heavy rain overnight and throughout Monday.
There have been reports of around 20 properties having some kind of flooding during the day, scattered across the county.
They responded to more than 40 incidents, many of them minor road closures due to flooding, as rain swept through the county.
More than 20 schools took the decision to close as a result of the bad weather and several libraries closed early.
Nearly 30 flood warnings issued as UK faces heavy rain but snow risk lessens
More than 20 flood warnings are in force across south-west England as the UK faces heavy rain but a decreasing risk of snow, forecasters have said.
The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings, mainly in Dorset and Somerset, as heavy rain is causing river levels to rise.
Katie Dickinson reports:
Travel disruption is expected and a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place.
Travel misery continues for millions as Met Office warns of more extreme weather
After a miserable weekend for travellers in large parts of the UK, the working week has begun with more disruption.
Thousands of airline passengers woke up on Monday morning where they did not intend to be after dozens of weekend flight cancellations.
Rail firms are warning of major disruption on day four of an overtime ban by train drivers.
Simon Calder reports:
Rail disruption to continue all week
Map shows amount of rainfall measured across Somerset in last 24 hours
Somerset council shut off road after ‘landslip’ amid floods
Somerset Council has shut Tyler’s Lane in Fitzhead due to a landslip with a spokesman asking drivers to avoid this route.
Travel disruption is expected as a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place across parts of southern England, south-east Wales and into the Midlands which will last until 6pm on Monday.
National Highways said the A303 in Somerset was closed eastbound between the A37/A372 at Podimore and the A359 near Sparkford because of flooding, with no time estimated for when it would reopen.
Police launch appeal after horror crash kills driver in Somerset amid heavy rain
Dorset Police are looking for witnesses following a collision between a car and a lorry on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 4.30am this morning.
The driver of the car, a blue Tesla, tragically died at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
No one else involved in the collision suffered any injuries.
The M4 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 21 to allow investigations to take place and the vehicles to be recovered.
Over 20 flood warnings are in force across south-west England
Travel disruption is expected as a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place across parts of southern England, south-east Wales and into the Midlands which will last until 6pm on Monday.
National Highways said the A303 in Somerset was closed eastbound between the A37/A372 at Podimore and the A359 near Sparkford because of flooding, with no time estimated for when it would reopen.
Crowdfunder launched for young man who died in horror accident in bad weather
Sonny Farrier tragically lost his life on Saturday 2 December in a car accident due to the bad weather on his way home from work.
A friend said: “He was the most kind person, with the purest of hearts and who always had a smile on his face. He had time for everyone he met and was so genuine.
“He helped me at a young age in primary school and took me under his wing, meaning I’ve always looked up to him and respected him.”
A raft of new schools are set to be closed in Somerset after flooding
Schools have been closed across Somerset during mass road closures due to the flooding.
There are flood warnings for the River Brue, Glastonbury Millstream and the River Parrett. Flood alerts include the Mid Bristol Avon area, the River Chew, the River Biss and West Somerset Streams and rivers in south-east Somerset.
Here is the full list of schools closed early today or tomorrow:
Ash CofE Primary School
Baltonsborough CE VC Primary School
Butleigh CofE Primary School
Charlton Mackrell CofE Primary School
Churchstanton Primary School
Curry Mallet CofE Primary School
Curry Rivel CofE VC Primary School
Fiveaways Special School
Hambridge Community Primary School
Herne View CofE Primary School
High Ham CofE Primary School
Hinton St George CofE Primary School
Keinton Mandeville Primary School
Kingston St Mary CofE Primary School
Long Sutton CofE Primary School
Martock CofE Primary School
Meare Village Primary School
North Newton Community Primary School
Shepton Beauchamp Church School
South Somerset Partnership School
St Mary and St Peters Church School
Stoberry Park School
Tatworth Primary School
West Pennard CofE Primary School
