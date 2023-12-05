Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1701749656

UK weather – live: Flooding chaos forces schools to close as Met Office warns of big freeze

Drivers warned of ‘very treacherous icy conditions’ on ‘ice rink Monday’

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Maryam Zakir-Hussain,Barney Davis
Tuesday 05 December 2023 04:14
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Somerset has closed dozens of schools after classrooms were rendered inaccessible and nearby roads were flooded.

The county has seen landslides and stranded cars as roads become perilous in rising waters on Monday afternoon.

It came as two men died after parts of the UK were gripped by freezing temperatures over the weekend.

Police were called to Bloom Street in Manchester city centre’s gay village on Sunday morning over concerns about the welfare of a man found in a shop doorway.

Officers and paramedics attended but he was declared dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

In Nottingham, a homeless man is believed to have frozen to death inside a car as he sheltered from subzero temperatures.

The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly found dead inside a black Renault in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Friday 1 December.

It comes as large parts of the country are battling an “ice rink Monday” following heavy snowfall on Sunday.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said northern parts of the country could be facing an “ice rink Monday as snow refreezes overnight”.

He added: “We’re expecting some very treacherous icy conditions in northern parts, so those who have to drive should exercise great caution”.

Recommended

1701749280

28 flood warnings expected across Dorset

There are 28 spots across Dorset where flooding is expected today or overnight.

16 flood alerts are also in the wider area, where some flooding is considered possible.

(Gov.uk)
Barney Davis5 December 2023 04:08
1701742080

20 homes flooded across Somerset - council

Somerset Council teams have been responding to incidents across the county following heavy rain overnight and throughout Monday.

There have been reports of around 20 properties having some kind of flooding during the day, scattered across the county.

They responded to more than 40 incidents, many of them minor road closures due to flooding, as rain swept through the county.

More than 20 schools took the decision to close as a result of the bad weather and several libraries closed early.

South Petherton was flooded

(Somerset Council)

Barney Davis5 December 2023 02:08
1701736200

Nearly 30 flood warnings issued as UK faces heavy rain but snow risk lessens

More than 20 flood warnings are in force across south-west England as the UK faces heavy rain but a decreasing risk of snow, forecasters have said.

The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings, mainly in Dorset and Somerset, as heavy rain is causing river levels to rise.

Katie Dickinson reports:

Nearly 30 flood warnings issued as UK faces heavy rain but snow risk lessens

Travel disruption is expected and a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place.

Barney Davis5 December 2023 00:30
1701733557

Travel misery continues for millions as Met Office warns of more extreme weather

After a miserable weekend for travellers in large parts of the UK, the working week has begun with more disruption.

Thousands of airline passengers woke up on Monday morning where they did not intend to be after dozens of weekend flight cancellations.

Rail firms are warning of major disruption on day four of an overtime ban by train drivers.

Simon Calder reports:

Travel misery continues for millions as Met Office warns of more extreme weather

Rail disruption to continue all week

Barney Davis4 December 2023 23:45
1701722317

Map shows amount of rainfall measured across Somerset in last 24 hours

The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings, mainly in Dorset and Somerset, as heavy rain is causing river levels to rise.

Barney Davis4 December 2023 20:38
1701718646

Somerset council shut off road after ‘landslip’ amid floods

Somerset Council has shut Tyler’s Lane in Fitzhead due to a landslip with a spokesman asking drivers to avoid this route.

Travel disruption is expected as a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place across parts of southern England, south-east Wales and into the Midlands which will last until 6pm on Monday.

The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings, mainly in Dorset and Somerset, as heavy rain is causing river levels to rise.

National Highways said the A303 in Somerset was closed eastbound between the A37/A372 at Podimore and the A359 near Sparkford because of flooding, with no time estimated for when it would reopen.

Tyler’s Lane in Fitzhead

(Somerset Council)
Barney Davis4 December 2023 19:37
1701717316

Police launch appeal after horror crash kills driver in Somerset amid heavy rain

Dorset Police are looking for witnesses following a collision between a car and a lorry on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 (M49) and 21 (M48) at approximately 4.30am this morning.

The driver of the car, a blue Tesla, tragically died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

No one else involved in the collision suffered any injuries.

The M4 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 21 to allow investigations to take place and the vehicles to be recovered.

Barney Davis4 December 2023 19:15
1701715516

Over 20 flood warnings are in force across south-west England

Travel disruption is expected as a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place across parts of southern England, south-east Wales and into the Midlands which will last until 6pm on Monday.

The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings, mainly in Dorset and Somerset, as heavy rain is causing river levels to rise.

National Highways said the A303 in Somerset was closed eastbound between the A37/A372 at Podimore and the A359 near Sparkford because of flooding, with no time estimated for when it would reopen.

Dozens of flood warnings were issued across the UK

(PA)
Barney Davis4 December 2023 18:45
1701711096

Crowdfunder launched for young man who died in horror accident in bad weather

Sonny Farrier tragically lost his life on Saturday 2 December in a car accident due to the bad weather on his way home from work.

A friend said: “He was the most kind person, with the purest of hearts and who always had a smile on his face. He had time for everyone he met and was so genuine.

“He helped me at a young age in primary school and took me under his wing, meaning I’ve always looked up to him and respected him.”

Barney Davis4 December 2023 17:31
1701710916

A raft of new schools are set to be closed in Somerset after flooding

Schools have been closed across Somerset during mass road closures due to the flooding.

There are flood warnings for the River Brue, Glastonbury Millstream and the River Parrett. Flood alerts include the Mid Bristol Avon area, the River Chew, the River Biss and West Somerset Streams and rivers in south-east Somerset.

Here is the full list of schools closed early today or tomorrow:

Ash CofE Primary School

Baltonsborough CE VC Primary School

Butleigh CofE Primary School

Charlton Mackrell CofE Primary School

Churchstanton Primary School

Curry Mallet CofE Primary School

Curry Rivel CofE VC Primary School

Fiveaways Special School

Hambridge Community Primary School

Herne View CofE Primary School

High Ham CofE Primary School

Hinton St George CofE Primary School

Keinton Mandeville Primary School

Kingston St Mary CofE Primary School

Long Sutton CofE Primary School

Martock CofE Primary School

Meare Village Primary School

North Newton Community Primary School

Shepton Beauchamp Church School

South Somerset Partnership School

St Mary and St Peters Church School

Stoberry Park School

Tatworth Primary School

West Pennard CofE Primary School

Barney Davis4 December 2023 17:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in