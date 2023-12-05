✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Somerset has closed dozens of schools after classrooms were rendered inaccessible and nearby roads were flooded.

The county has seen landslides and stranded cars as roads become perilous in rising waters on Monday afternoon.

It came as two men died after parts of the UK were gripped by freezing temperatures over the weekend.

Police were called to Bloom Street in Manchester city centre’s gay village on Sunday morning over concerns about the welfare of a man found in a shop doorway.

Officers and paramedics attended but he was declared dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

In Nottingham, a homeless man is believed to have frozen to death inside a car as he sheltered from subzero temperatures.

The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly found dead inside a black Renault in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Friday 1 December.

It comes as large parts of the country are battling an “ice rink Monday” following heavy snowfall on Sunday.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said northern parts of the country could be facing an “ice rink Monday as snow refreezes overnight”.

He added: “We’re expecting some very treacherous icy conditions in northern parts, so those who have to drive should exercise great caution”.