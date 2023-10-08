Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Scotland as alerts issued for ‘danger to life’ floods

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland has been warned of more "danger to life" floods after relentless rain wreaked havoc across the country, causing landslides and leaving stations and streets submerged.

Relentless rainfall started on Saturday and continued through the night, causing travel chaos on roads and railways.

Landslides blocked some roads in the west of Scotland, with 10 drivers being rescued by helicopter after becoming trapped on the A83 near Inverary in Argyll and Bute.

The torrential rain is continuing on Sunday, with the Met Office issuing an amber warning for rain across Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland until 2pm. It says fast-flowing or deep flood water could pose a risk to life.

Members of the public struggle with flooding as torrential rain continues in Dumbarton (Getty Images)

A separate amber warning, stretching from Aviemore to Glasgow, expired at 6am, with much of the rest of the country now under yellow warnings.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 54 flood warnings in place, while a severe flood warning is active for the Aviemore/Dalfaber area. Issuing an update at 9am on Sunday, Sepa said people should remain vigilant about the risk of flooding.

Flood duty manager at Sepa Vincent Fitzsimons said: “It’s been a rough weekend across Scotland, with severe weather causing widespread travel disruption to road and rail networks and impacts in communities from Greenock to Aviemore.

“Our teams have been working around the clock with Scottish Government and the Met Office in the lead into and across this major weather event.”

Members of the public struggle with flooding as torrential rain continues (Getty Images)

He added: “Today the focus continues to turn to communities across the North, with a particular concern for severe flood impacts to communities along the Spey and Tay rivers. It’s a day to stay alert, not stand down. The risk to life remains.”

TransPennine Express, meanwhile, warned customers not to travel by train to or from Scotland on Saturday.

“Due to heavy rainfall forecasted tomorrow in parts of Scotland we’re advising customers do not travel on services to and from Scotland,” the company said in a statement.

Members of the public struggle with flooding in Drymen, Scotland, after amber weather warnings were issued across much of the country. (Getty Images)

The Met Office said Tyndrum, west Perthshire has experienced the most rain so far, with 112.6mm falling on the small village.

In the south of the UK, meanwhile, sunshine and highs of around 25C are forecast by the Met Office for Sunday.

The contrasting weather was caused by warm weather travelling up from France meeting cold weather coming from the north with the temperature contrast leading to the heavy rain in Scotland, said Tom Morgan, a Met Office meteorologist.

The warm weather in southern parts was expected to last until Tuesday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Warmth to the south is likely to continue at least at the start of next week, before a likely gradual return to a more typically autumnal weather regime.”