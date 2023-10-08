Scottish train stations left submerged underwater following mass flooding

Roads and railways have been left submerged underwater in Scotland, following an amber weather alert in many areas.

Clips from Bowling, Dalmarnock, Greenock West and Thornliebank have gone viral on social media, showing water gushing over tracks, and stations completely flooded.

Disruption is lasting well into today (8 October), following 47 flood warnings and 17 regional flood alerts by midday yesterday.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services”, advises Scotland’s transport minister, Fiona Hyslop.