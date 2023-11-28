UK snow forecast - live: Met Office warns of snow before Christmas as temperatures plummet
Temperatures could dip as low as -8C this week, the Met Office said
The Met Office has said that snow is set to fall in the UK this week as strong blizzards have swept across eastern Europe, causing power cuts and closing schools.
Snow showers are expected in Scotland and the north-east of England from Wednesday and then spread to the south-east of the UK by the end of the week.
Temperatures could dip as low as -8C in the sheltered hills in Scotland and the rest of the country will see frosty weather from Tuesday.
Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the forecaster, said “We could see some snow moving into southeastern parts of the UK towards the end of the week, including Hampshire, however, it may also remain dry.”
It comes as eastern Europe has been hit with strong blizzards and severe snowfall that has already led to the deaths of three people.
Romania issues red weather warnings after blizzards and strong winds
In Romania, red weather warnings were issued in the eastern counties of Constanta, Tulcea, Galati, and Braila where winds were forecast to reach as high as 100 kph (62 mph), the National Meteorological Administration said.
Romania’s Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja told The Associated Press on Sunday that more than 400 localities had suffered electrical outages.
Emergency authorities said that both national and local roads in the four counties were closed on Sunday. Officials in the counties of Constanta and Braila reported that at least 69 localities had been left without electricity but that teams had been deployed to fix the outages. Other, less severe weather warnings were also issued to other parts of Romania.
Yellow cold health alert issued
The UKHSA has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the health sector covering northern regions of England which runs through the whole week.
This comes as large parts of the country are set to see freezing temperatures.
London is set to see lows of between 1C and 0C throughout the week, the Met Office said.
The rest of the UK will also see frosty weather, with temperatures forecast to dip as low as -8C in sheltered hills and glens in Scotland.
Parts of rural eastern England could see temperatures as low as minus five, while across the country, top temperatures will range from around 2 to 7C - below average for this time of year.
UK weather forecast: Frosty weather to set in today
As parts of the UK are bracing for snow, most of the country will see frosty weather from today, with temperatures forecast to dip as low as -8C in sheltered hills and glens in Scotland.
The rest of the country can expect the mercury to go as low -2 to -5C.
The Met Office forecasts some sunny spells, but showers are expected in places, "potentially moving inland at times with some snow over high ground in the north".
Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said snow showers are expected on the North Sea coast, including Scotland and the north east of England, from Wednesday.
He added that "we are not likely to see significant accumulation on the ground".
How cold is a workplace allowed to get?
You may be disappointed to learn that there is no specific law outlining the minimum or maximum temperature an office should exceed.
This means that, under the law, you cannot go home if your workplace is “too cold”.
That said, the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 Approved Code of Practice state: “During working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable.”
The guidelines explain that a workplace should be at least 16C and at least 13C if a person’s work involves “rigorous physical effort”.
The government regulations don’t specify a maximum temperature, however, as some employees work in hot workplaces. According to the guidelines, work can continue “if the necessary precautions are taken”.
Wrap up for Wednesday morning commute
A chilly start to the morning tomorrow as temperatures around the UK remain are expected to be between 2-6C at 9am, according to the Met Office.
Met Office predicts when snow will hit the UK
The Met Office has predicted when snow will hit the UK this week as the first cold snap of the year continues.
Wintry showers will bring the possibility of snow on higher ground across northern England and Scotland later today, while there is the possibilty of “more significant snowfall” across the south later in the week, the forecaster said.
First autumn cold snap of year continues as temperatures again drop to below freezing overnight
Snow set to fall on parts of UK ahead of Christmas period
Snow is set to fall on parts of the UK ahead of the Christmas period, the Met Office has said.
Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the forecaster, said snow showers are expected on the North Sea coast, including Scotland and the north east of England, from Wednesday and heading into the weekend.
“There will be snow showers but we are not likely to see significant accumulation on the ground,” he said.
The rest of the UK will see frosty weather from Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to dip as low as minus eight degrees Celsius.
