✕ Close Scotland, England and Ireland brace for snow as temperatures drop

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A yellow alert for snow and ice is now in force across many parts of the UK as an Arctic chill continues to blast the country.

After snow fell across areas of Yorkshire and Scotland this morning, the Met Office issued weather warnings for large swathes of the country amid plummeting temperatures.

It comes as the UK is being hit by a blast of cold air from Scandinavia, causing a cold snap for many in the North.

The first warning is in place overnight until 11am on Thursday and covers Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, and Yorkshire and Humber.

The Met Office is warning of icy patches on roads and pavements, as upto 10cm of snow is expected in hilly areas.

The forecaster said: “Showers, wintry in places, will continue to affect northern and eastern Scotland and eastern England through Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.

“These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form.”