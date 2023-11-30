UK weather – live: Yellow snow alert in force as Arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting
Two weather warnings for snow and ice are in place covering large parts of the UK for Thursday morning
A yellow alert for snow and ice is now in force across many parts of the UK as an Arctic chill continues to blast the country.
After snow fell across areas of Yorkshire and Scotland this morning, the Met Office issued weather warnings for large swathes of the country amid plummeting temperatures.
It comes as the UK is being hit by a blast of cold air from Scandinavia, causing a cold snap for many in the North.
The first warning is in place overnight until 11am on Thursday and covers Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, and Yorkshire and Humber.
The Met Office is warning of icy patches on roads and pavements, as upto 10cm of snow is expected in hilly areas.
The forecaster said: “Showers, wintry in places, will continue to affect northern and eastern Scotland and eastern England through Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.
“These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form.”
‘Up to 10cm of snow’
The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for snow and ice for areas including the North East and South West of England.
One yellow warning, covering areas in North East England, East Midlands, the East of England, Yorkshire and Humber and parts of Scotland, will be active from 5pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday.
Another yellow warning, affecting areas such as Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset, will be in place from 3am to 4pm on Thursday.
“From approximately the Humber northwards, showers will often fall as snow inland, with up to 2cm possible in places, and perhaps as much as 5cm over high ground. Further south, any snow accumulations are more likely to be restricted to higher ground.”
The Met Office added: “Spells of snow may develop over hills, especially parts of Bodmin Moor, Dartmoor, Blackdown Hills and Exmoor during the early hours of Thursday before petering out later in the day.
“The highest parts of Dartmoor and perhaps Bodmin Moor may see 5-10cm of snow with some drifting in strong easterly winds.
“Elsewhere, accumulations are likely to be relatively small, perhaps 1-3cm at most, and mainly in areas inland and above 100-200m. In addition to this, icy patches may also develop on untreated surfaces.”
Snow 'already settling' in parts of Scotland, England, Met Office says
The RAC is warning road users of icy conditions this morning as the Met Office said snow has already settled in parts of Scotland and northern England.
“We’ve already seen snow settling in parts of eastern Scotland and north-eastern England,” Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said.
The weather service expects to see more snow over high ground in parts of south-west England through Thursday.
“Snow showers will continue along the North Sea coast with a north-easterly air flow, leading to further accumulations over higher ground. Where the showers fall as rain, there is a risk of icy patches forming overnight with temperatures widely dipping below freezing,” Mr Armstrong said.
Night time temperatures to stay below freezing
The nighttime temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for large parts of England and Scotland, the Met Office said.
Temperatures during the day could drop to single-digit figures while it may stay below freezing this week as the UK is being hit by a blast of cold air from Scandinavia that is causing a cold snap in the North.
The weather on Friday is expected to remain cold with sunny spells and wintry showers towards coastal areas, the Met Office added.
Met Office issues yellow alert due to icy conditions
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning due to icy conditions in large parts of Scotland, England, and Northern Ireland.
The weather service has warned of the likelihood of people suffering slips and fall injuries due to snow and ice with chance of disruption to road, bus, and rail networks.
“As the cold air continues to spread across the UK, we also expect to see some snow over the high ground of south-west England overnight and through tomorrow,” Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said.
Thursday morning outlook
Where is it going to snow? Warning amid plunging temperatures as minus 7.2C recorded
Temperatures have plunged to a low of minus 7.2C in England as snow fell in Scotland, Northumberland and Yorkshire, but the Met Office has said it is too early to predict a white Christmas.
Swathes of Scotland, England and Ireland were warned to brace themselves for snow and ice, with weather warnings issued amid plummeting temperatures.
The forecaster said the three lowest temperatures recorded at its observation sites overnight were all in Cumbria on Wednesday, with a low of minus 7.2C in Bridgefoot, minus 6.5C in Shap and minus 6.1C in Keswick.
One yellow warning, covering areas in north-east England, the east Midlands, the east of England, Yorkshire and Humber and parts of Scotland, will be active from 5pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday
Freezing temperatures tonight
RAC urges drivers to get their car batteries checked
RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “We expect to see a sharp rise in breakdowns this week as cold weather is the nemesis of older car batteries. It exposes any weaknesses in battery health and leads to a huge jump in the number of cars that won’t start.
“We urge every driver who has noticed their car is sluggish to start to get it checked by a reputable mobile mechanic or garage as soon as possible. Anyone who doesn’t, risks their car letting them down just at the very moment they need it, whether they’re heading to work or on the way to an important appointment.
“We also strongly recommend drivers pack some winter gear should their cars let them down and they find themselves stuck in sub-zero temperatures. Extra warm clothes, food and drink, plus a fully charged phone powerbank are all a must.”
When should I turn my heating on? And other cold weather questions answered
Knowing when your heating should go on is tricky. You feel freezing, but you know it’s only going to get colder. Do you want to spend that money now?
“There’s no exact time of year when you should turn your heating on,” explains Joanna O’Loan, knowledge manager at the Energy Saving Trust.
“Variations in how well insulated and draught-proof your home is, as well as how the cold affects you and your household, mean it’s a very personal choice. If the cold you’re feeling is becoming uncomfortable, it’s a good time to turn your heating on.”
What does the Met Office say about snowfall in the UK?
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “We’ve already seen snow settling in parts of eastern Scotland and northeastern England. As the cold air continues to spread across the UK we also expect to see some snow over the high ground of southwest England overnight tonight and through tomorrow.
“Snow showers will continue along the North Sea coast with a northeasterly air flow, leading to further accumulations over higher ground. Where the showers fall as rain there is a risk of icy patches forming overnight with temperatures widely dipping below freezing.
“A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued and these are likely to be updated through the week so stay up to date with the forecast for your area.”
