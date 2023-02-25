For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has warned that the UK could be set to enter another chilly spell next week, with snow and frosty conditions forecast.

Temperatures continue to dip, with snow anticipated around southern England on 28 February and warnings of another “Beast from the East”.

Weather forecasters said a light breeze would ramp up in the eastern and southern parts of the UK over the weekend, bringing colder temperatures of between 6C and 9C.

A long-range forecast from the Met Office for Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 9 March states: "Brisk winds expected in southern areas, with the risk of a few wintry showers. Northern areas will see more mild conditions."

Beyond that, between Wednesday 1 March through to Friday 10 March, the forecaster warned of “unsettled weather” in the far north of the UK. As northerly winds target this area, there is an “increasing chance of colder conditions and snow showers” in the northern and eastern areas, with snow expected on 6 March.

Temperatures are likely to return to normal by the end of the month, though if the sun strengthens, frost could return.

Dubbed the “Beast from the East”, the memorable spate of cold weather took Great Britain and Northern Ireland by force in February 2018. With unusually low temperatures and heavy snowfall, sudden stratospheric warming brought a change in direction of the jet streams hitting the UK.

Instead of moving from west to east, the streams moved from east to west. This resulted in a freezing polar air mass sweeping across the UK from Russia.

The predicted cold spell has been likened to the original “Beast from the East” since it is also an example of sudden stratospheric warming.

Amidst the frosty conditions, the Met Office urged drivers to check their vehicles – including tyres, coolant and oil levels – before beginning their journey to reduce the risk of a breakdown.

It also advises thinking ahead to consider the implications of being left without food, heat or light, suggesting preparing essentials including torches, batteries, candles and matches, blankets and warm clothing.