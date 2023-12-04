✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Large parts of the country face an “ice rink Monday” as the Met Office issues yellow snow and ice warnings across the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

England and Wales will be lashed by bouts of rain on Monday with the additional snow and ice affecting some central and northern parts.

Eastern Scotland will have to brace for wintry showers and icy patches, the Met Office predicts. The northeast regions will experience snow and rain overnight, while the northwest is expected to be hit by frost and ice.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said northern parts of the country could be facing an “ice rink Monday as snow refreezes overnight”.

He added: “We’re expecting some very treacherous icy conditions in northern parts, so those who have to drive should exercise great caution”.

Over the weekend, frosty weather whipped up chaos with flights grounded and a major incident declared in Cumbria.