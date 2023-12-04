UK weather - live: Britain faces ‘ice rink Monday’ as Met Office issues snow and ice warnings
Thousands without power as heavy snow leaves parts of the UK facing travel chaos
Large parts of the country face an “ice rink Monday” as the Met Office issues yellow snow and ice warnings across the UK.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.
England and Wales will be lashed by bouts of rain on Monday with the additional snow and ice affecting some central and northern parts.
Eastern Scotland will have to brace for wintry showers and icy patches, the Met Office predicts. The northeast regions will experience snow and rain overnight, while the northwest is expected to be hit by frost and ice.
RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said northern parts of the country could be facing an “ice rink Monday as snow refreezes overnight”.
He added: “We’re expecting some very treacherous icy conditions in northern parts, so those who have to drive should exercise great caution”.
Over the weekend, frosty weather whipped up chaos with flights grounded and a major incident declared in Cumbria.
More rain and snow to lash UK on Monday
Man ‘freezes to death while sleeping in car’ as cold snap hits UK
A homeless man is believed to have frozen to death inside a car as he sheltered from temperatures as low as -10C over the weekend.
The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly found dead inside a black Renault in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Friday 1 December.
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it was called to the scene after it received reports of a man’s “sudden death”. It is investigating the circumstances.
Police officers were captured on video, which was circulated on X, gathering around the vehicle which was covered in frost and ice.
A picture also showed a police officer leaning inside the vehicle as another stood beside it wearing a pair of disposable gloves.
Local community halls stay open overnight to provide shelter
A parish hall, a school and local community halls in Cumbria stayed open overnight to provide shelter to the people stranded on the roads during heavy snowfall.
Harrison Ward, one of the residents of Cumbria, said people from all walks of life sought refuge at the Ambleside Parish Centre.
“Community out in force. Daytrippers, families, couples and lone hikers now there for the night,” Mr Ward said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He added: “I’m just glad the community was out to offer some selfless kindness and refuge to those caught out who were clearly distressed in an unusual situation.”
Nearly 1,500 homes and businesses left without power
Power outage due to cold and wet conditions affected around 1,500 homes and businesses in Cumbria over the weekend as temperatures dropped to -12.5C in northern Scotland overnight.
The region was one of the worst affected by the snow over the weekend, with authorities advising people to only travel if necessary.
A yellow warning for snow has been issued for Cumbria until 12pm on Monday.
Snowmen snapped across the country
Many residents across the UK enjoyed a wintery day today as up to 12 inches of snow fell in some areas.
Some of those out in the snow took the rare opportunity to build snowmen.
One young boy in Scotland got creative and constructed an armadillo.
Thousands of homes remain without power
Electricity North West has said 1,500 properties in Cumbria remain without electricity after power cuts followed heavy snow in the county.
The power network operator said on Sunday it had restored power to 7,500 homes, adding that “access continues to be a major issue and even specialist 4×4 vehicles cannot reach all sites” with “equipment for repairs being carried on foot in some locations”.
It added that Cumbria’s power network had been severely impacted by the snow with more than 35 separate damages to the network reported, including “severe damage to miles of overhead lines”.
Cumbria Police said the focus of a multi-agency response to the major incident that was declared following Saturday’s heavy snowfall had now “moved to supporting communities who remain without power”.
In pictures- Snowy scenes across the UK
ICYMI - Children ‘left in tears’ after flight to Lapland cancelled by snow
Adverse weather conditions caused travel chaos across the UK today as flights were grounded by heavy snow and forecasters warned temperatures could plunge to as low as -12C.
Glasgow airport temporarily suspended all flights this morning, with a Lapland-bound flight to see Father Christmas among those cancelled as a result of the weather.
One passenger claimed children were left in tears over the cancellation, while another accused the airport of causing misery. The airport reopened shortly before 10am – though the first departure, an easyJet flight to London Stansted, originally due out at 6.35am, did not leave until 10.30am. The Lapland flight did not take off at all because it would not have arrived in Finland before dark.
UK weather: Children ‘left in tears’ after flight to Lapland cancelled by snow
Glasgow airport temporarily grounded all flights, with one to see Father Christmas called off as a result of the weather
Mapped: Snow and ice Met Office warnings as UK hit by overnight freeze
The UK has been hit by a wave of snow and ice this weekend as a major incident was declared and flights were grounded.
The coldest overnight temperature this winter was recorded in northern Scotland, the Met Office said, as Altnaharra in the Highland region dropped to -12.5C.
It comes as thousands of people across Cumbria woke up without power on Sunday morning after heavy snowfall affected Electricity North West’s service.
East Midlands Airport was forced to temporarily close its runway after heavy snow blanketed the ground.
The airport said in a tweet at about 8.10am today: “Due to snow, our runway is temporarily closed. We will update you as soon as possible.”
Cumbria snow: Cars abandoned and roads bottlenecked as police declare major incident
Worried travellers have abandoned their cars and roads are bottlenecked as police in Cumbria have declared a major incident because of heavy snowfall. Cumbria Police have advised people to only travel where necessary following the heavy snow throughout Saturday (2 December). This footage shows abandoned cars in Ambleside. Harrison Ward said: “There was zero snow at ground level last night. It feels like a ski resort now. Lots of worried travellers, not sure what to do.” Cumbria Police said it was aware of multiple reports of vehicles stuck in traffic in the South Lakes area, particularly in the Bowness and Grizedale areas, because of snow.
‘Only travel if necessary’
Cumbria Police are urging those across the country to only travel if necessary since hundreds of travellers became stranded amid heavy snowfall last night.
An unprecedented amount of snow swept across the county, prompting the declaration of a major incident, say Cumbria Police.
Kendal resident Hannah Smith said she had never seen such heavy snow in Ambleside and Grasmere.
It took Ms Smith nine hours to return home to Kendal from Grasmere on Saturday night – a journey which usually takes under 30 minutes by car in normal weather conditions.
She said she decided to abandon her car and walk to the nearest train station in Windermere after waiting in traffic with two eight-year-old children for four-and-a-half hours on Saturday night.
The communications manager told the PA news agency: “Rather than sleeping on the floor of a church or a community centre, we were just going to walk as long as it takes to get near the train station.
“We were quite lucky in that sense because the kids had walking boots and we knew they could walk.”
