Storm Eowyn live: Record breaking 114mph winds cause ‘unprecedented’ damage as hundreds of flights cancelled
Millions of mobile phone users got an emergency alert as people in Scotland and Northern Ireland warned to stay indoors and schools close
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Storm Eowyn has broken records in Ireland after 114mph winds hit the island, the strongest since records have begun the Irish forecaster has said.
The Irish forecaster said that gust of 183kmh had been recorded at Mace Head, Co Galway, at 5am, which beat the previous record high of 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick.
Residents have been urged to stay at home while schools have been closed and people warned not to travel on Friday, as the severe weather is set to pose a danger to life in parts of the UK.
One in five flights from airports in the UK and Ireland was cancelled on Friday, with at least 1,070 flights axed and 150,000 passengers affected.
Rare red weather warnings are active in Northern Ireland from 7am with the Met Office warning of damage buildings, uprooted trees and power cuts.
The warning will spread to Scotland at 10am, while amber and yellow warnings are in place across the rest of the UK on Friday. The storm has already caused extensive and widespread damage to the electricity network, with power outages affecting 560,000 homes, farms and businesses in the Republic of Ireland, with more than 93,000 impacted in Northern Ireland.
The Met Office said winds would pick up rapidly during Friday morning’, bringing peak gusts of 80-90mph, and up to 100mph along some exposed coasts.
Several Scottish roads closed due to overturned vehicles and fallen trees
The storm has caused disruption on Scottish roads, with the A1 between Spott Roundabout and Cockburnspath, East Lothian, closed due to a number of overturned vehicles.
The A709 was closed on the Lockerbie side of Lochmaben in Dumfries and Galloway due to fallen trees between Lochmaben High Street and the Halleaths junction.
The A75 had closures at Collin bypass and Skyreburn Bridge, Dumfries and Galloway, due to fallen trees, as does the A76 at Newbridge, Leswalt High Road in Stranraer, the A746 at Glasserton Road, Newton Stewart, and the A709 at various places surrounding the Lockerbie area.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has 10 flood alerts and three flood warnings in place.
UK airports cancel one in five flights
One in five flights from airports in the UK and Ireland was cancelled on Friday as Storm Eowyn caused disruption at several major airports.
Aviation analytics company Cirium said at least 1,070 flights scheduled to operate to, from or between the countries’ airports were axed.
That is equivalent to 20% of all flights, affecting around 150,000 passengers.
Dublin was the worst affected airport in terms of cancellations, with 119 departures and 109 arrivals.
That was followed by Edinburgh (81 departures, 77 arrivals), Heathrow (50 departures, 58 arrivals) and Glasgow (43 departures, 42 arrivals).
Hundreds of passengers also spent hours on flights which returned to their points of departure after being unable to land at their planned destinations.
Storm Eowyn leaves 20,000 Scottish Power customers without electricity
20,000 Scottish Power customers across the centre and south of the country are without electricity due to Storm Eowyn.
The energy provider says fallen trees and debris have affected power lines across the region.
Several repair teams have mobilised across the area in order to restore power.
Scottish Power staff have braved high winds in order to undertake the repairs, and the company says it has contacted around 75,000 customers to inform them of a number of warm hubs for those without electricity.
The company has also arranged food vans and has offered hotels to customers in urgent need.
Multi-mullion euro playing facility blown away
A multimillion-euro indoor playing facility in Co Mayo has been blown down during the storm.
Connacht GAA’s Air Dome was destroyed as winds ripped through the facility in Bekan, near Ballyhaunis.
The NUI Galway dome, which opened in 2020, hosted indoor games for all levels and ages during all weather conditions.
In a statement, Connacht GAA said: “Unfortunately, the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome was significantly damaged by Storm Eowyn overnight, thankfully no-one was hurt.
“Thanks to everyone for the support, it is our full intention to rebuild this magnificent facility as soon as possible.”
60-year-old trees split in half as strong winds batter Galway
Several trees, which have been part of a Galway community for more than 60 years, have been uprooted or split in half because of “crazy” winds caused by Storm Eowyn.
Cathriona Heffernan, 25, from Galway city in Ireland, described the strong winds as “scary” after she captured a video of fallen trees, which she said has been part of the community for more than six decades.
The sports scientist said: “(I) got woken up before the red alert even started, the winds were crazy.
“Those trees have been there 60 years and outdate the houses even. It’s sad seeing them down all the same but just glad no damage was caused by them.”
She said she saw five fallen trees, which left large holes in the ground from where they were uprooted by the strong winds.
“One of them split right in half so it’s scary to think just how strong the wind was to be able to do that.”
2,500 people in Scotland without power with numbers likely to increase
More than 2,500 Scots are without power as a result of Storm Eowyn, according to a major energy provider.
The Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) said on Friday that 2,621 customers are currently without power across the country – a number it said is likely to increase throughout the day.
As of 10am, SSEN says power has been restored to 6,568 customers who were also previously without electricity.
The company said it has “at least 10 times” the usual number of staff working in response to the storm.
2,621 customers are currently off supply, and SSEN says the figure is likely to rise throughout the day.
Ryanair flight diverts from Edinburgh back to Stansted
Ryanair flight RK596 from Stansted airport, Essex, to Edinburgh airport, reached the skies above the Scottish capital but was unable to land.
After circling over the Borders it returned to Stansted.
The Boeing 737 jet departed Stansted at 8.35am and touched down at the same airport two hours and 44 minutes later, at 11.19am.
Ryanair has cancelled its 1.55pm departure from Stansted to Edinburgh.
More than 1,000 flights cancelled across UK and Ireland
Aviation analytics company Cirium said 1,070 flights scheduled to operate to/from airports in the UK or Ireland on Friday have been cancelled.
That is equivalent to 20% of all flights.
The worst affected airports in terms of the number of cancellations are:
- Dublin (119 departures, 109 arrivals)
- Edinburgh (81 departures, 77 arrivals)
- Heathrow (50 departures, 58 arrivals)
- Glasgow (43 departures, 42 arrivals)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments