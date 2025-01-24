✕ Close Simon Calder issues travel warning ahead of Storm Eowyn

Storm Eowyn has broken records in Ireland after 114mph winds hit the island, the strongest since records have begun the Irish forecaster has said.

The Irish forecaster said that gust of 183kmh had been recorded at Mace Head, Co Galway, at 5am, which beat the previous record high of 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick.

Residents have been urged to stay at home while schools have been closed and people warned not to travel on Friday, as the severe weather is set to pose a danger to life in parts of the UK.

One in five flights from airports in the UK and Ireland was cancelled on Friday, with at least 1,070 flights axed and 150,000 passengers affected.

Rare red weather warnings are active in Northern Ireland from 7am with the Met Office warning of damage buildings, uprooted trees and power cuts.

The warning will spread to Scotland at 10am, while amber and yellow warnings are in place across the rest of the UK on Friday. The storm has already caused extensive and widespread damage to the electricity network, with power outages affecting 560,000 homes, farms and businesses in the Republic of Ireland, with more than 93,000 impacted in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said winds would pick up rapidly during Friday morning’, bringing peak gusts of 80-90mph, and up to 100mph along some exposed coasts.