Met Office gives verdict on 40C heatwave claims

The Met Office has poured cold water on misleading claims that Britain is set for a 40C heatwave within weeks.

Earlier this week a report said the country was bracing for a “tropical blast” with temperatures of 40C “set to hit in weeks”.

But forecasters at the weather agency intervened to say reports of a heatwave are “not accurate” for the current forecast period.

It had also been claimed that the UK was on course for a summer even hotter than last year, when temperatures regularly exceeded 30C.

Forecasters also dismissed this, reminding members of the public that “it’s not possible to forecast the highest temperature this summer at this range.”

The Met Office said the weather is set to turn “cooler and more unsettled for most through the weekend and into early next week”.

File photo: Crowds on a beach in Bournemouth during a heatwave (Getty)

It added that temperatures will likely return closer to average for May, “which tends to be in the teens for most”.

On Thursday the evening will be bright for most, with plenty of sunshine before dusk, forecasters said.

Cloud will then build from the east as a low pressure system moves in overnight, bringing scattered showers across eastern areas of England.

Elsewhere will be dry with clear spells. Wind will be a gentle north-easterly.

Friday is forecast to begin with a band of showers across southern England, bringing intermittent spells of rain, some heavy for a time.

The rain will extend into northern England and Wales by noon as showers continue to persist. Elsewhere, fine and bright in Scotland. Wind will be a moderate easterly

Saturday will be unsettled as low pressure sits across the country. Showery skies for northern England especially, with heavy bursts of rain expected.

Sunday will see showery weather continue, with early rain in eastern England. Then, cloudy spells and light showers across northern England.