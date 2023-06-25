UK sees joint hottest day of year so far as temperatures soar to 32.2C

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK basked in another scorcher of a day on Sunday, the joint hottest of the year so far.

Temperatures hit 32.2C in Conningsby, Lincolnshire - the same temperature it reached in Chertsey, Surrey, on 10 June.

Thousands of people flocked to the beaches to enjoy the weekend scorcher, while festival-goers basked in the heat for the last day of Glastonbury.

The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had put a yellow weather warning in place for heat which covered the entire weekend.

But thunderstorms and heavy showers are also expected to hit northern England, Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday evening, with up to 30mm of rain expected in some spots in the North East.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place across Eastern Scotland and north east England from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday. An identical one is in place across eastern parts of Northern Ireland between 2pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Met Office tweeted: “With the heat building this afternoon, we may record the hottest day of the year so far It could also turn into a thundery Sunday for some.”

The Met Office warned sun-lovers to enjoy the heat responsibly as a teenage girl died after being pulled from the sea.

The joint hottest day of the year has come on the Glastonbury weekend (Richard Isaac/Shutterstock)

The 15-year-old girl and a boy were airlifted to hospital off Cleethorpes beach in Lincolnshire on Saturday evening.

Humberside Police said: “We can confirm that a girl, aged 15, has sadly passed away following a multi-agency search to locate two missing children off the coast of Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.”

The boy has since been discharged from hospital after receiving medical care.

A five-year-old boy also died after falling off the harbour wall in the popular Cornwall tourist town of Padstow on Saturday morning.

The boy was rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in an air ambulance and transferred to Bristol Hospital, but he sadly died later with his parents at his side.

A 5-year-old boy has died in Padstow (Google Maps)

A man in his 40s died at Glastonbury Festival today. He was found on a road known as the old railway line at Worthy Farm in Somerset, and sadly died at the scene. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were dispatched to tackle a grass blaze on Rammey Marsh in Enfield in the north of the city. Around two hectares of grassland were alight on Sunday afternoon.